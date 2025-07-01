Rajendra Prasad Goyal gets additional charge as NHPC CMD from July 1

Rajendra Prasad Goyal, Director (Finance), has been assigned again the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited.

Goyal has taken over the additional charge from July 1, 2025, the company said in a statement.

He has been assigned the charge on the directions of the power ministry, NHPC said.

Earlier, he had also held the charge of NHPC Chairman and Managing Director between March 1, 2024, and August 7, 2024.

Goyal is a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and also holds a Master's Degree in Commerce from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. He has vast experience of more than 36 years in NHPC in the core areas of finance, coupled with an in-depth understanding of financial, contractual and regulatory issues involved in the construction and operation of hydropower projects.