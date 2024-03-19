Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel plans to raise up to Rs 2,700 crore capital through debentures

Tata Steel plans to raise up to Rs 2,700 crore capital through debentures

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum

Shares of the company declined 0.64 per cent to Rs 148.65 apiece on the BSE.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Steel on Tuesday said a board committee has approved raising of up to Rs 2,700 crore through debentures.

"The Committee of Directors (constituted by the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Ltd), at its meeting held today i.e., March 19, 2024, considered and approved the issue of NCDs," the steel major said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The date of allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is March 27 and its maturity date is March 26, 2027.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

Shares of the company declined 0.64 per cent to Rs 148.65 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

360 ONE Prime aims to raise Rs 1,000 cr through non-convertible debentures

IIFL Finance to raise $242 mn via rights basis, non-convertible debentures

Piramal plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr from its maiden NCD opening on Thursday

ONGC Videsh to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr via debentures to fund capex, assets

No global expansion plans, focus on India's growth: Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain

Oil marketing companies to bear latest oil price cut, not govt grant

ATC opts to convert Rs 1,440 crore Voda Idea debt bonds into equity

SC asks Ramdev, Balkrishna to appear personally in misleading ads case

HCLTech, CAST expand alliance to offer customised semiconductor chips

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata Steelnon-convertible debenturesNCDfundings

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story