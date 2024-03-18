Sensex (    %)
                             
Tata Steel to stop operations of coke ovens at Port Talbot plant

Coke ovens are manufacturing plants or blast furnaces for making coking coal, a key raw material in steelmaking

Tata steel

Tata Steel said on Monday it is in advanced stage of consultations with trade unions in the UK on its restructuring plans. (Photo: Reuters)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Tata Steel has decided to cease operations of the coke ovens at the Port Talbot plant in Wales, UK, the company said on Monday.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that the decision followed a deterioration of operational stability. Tata Steel UK will increase imports of coke to offset the impact of the coke oven closures, it said.
The move is part of Tata Steel’s transition from an emission-intensive blast furnace technology to low-carbon steelmaking through the electric arc furnace route.

The company said that it had previously stated that many of its heavy-end assets in Port Talbot are at their end-of-life capability.


On January 19, Tata Steel had announced its decision to close down Port Talbot’s two blast furnaces and coke ovens after weighing in on an alternative proposal from the representative body of the UK trade unions and their advisor.

Tata Steel agreed to adopt elements of it but said that continued blast furnace operation was neither feasible nor affordable. The transition was expected to result in up to 2,800 potential job losses across the businesses.

Tata Steel said today that it was currently at an advanced stage of consultations with trade unions in the UK on its proposal for the planned restructuring involving the closure of the iron and steelmaking assets at Port Talbot, and subsequent transition to sustainable low-CO2 steelmaking involving a £1.25 billion investment in electric arc furnace technology in Port Talbot and asset upgrades.

Of the £1.25 billion investment, the UK government has committed £500 million to enable the transition, and Tata Steel plans to invest £750 million.






First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

