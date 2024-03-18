Tata Steel to stop operations of coke ovens at Port Talbot plant

Tata Steel has decided to cease operations of the coke ovens at the Port Talbot plant in Wales, UK, the company said on Monday.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that the decision followed a deterioration of operational stability. Tata Steel UK will increase imports of coke to offset the impact of the coke oven closures, it said.

The move is part of Tata Steel’s transition from an emission-intensive blast furnace technology to low-carbon steelmaking through the electric arc furnace route.

The company said that it had previously stated that many of its heavy-end assets in Port Talbot are at their end-of-life capability.