Macrotech Developers renamed Lodha Developers after dispute resolution

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has approved the renaming of Macrotech Developers Limited to Lodha Developers Limited, effective 16 June 2025. The company has received a fresh Certificate of Incorporation from the Registrar of Companies (RoC), marking the formal return to its earlier brand identity. The business split The development comes as part of broader events surrounding a trademark conflict between Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director of Lodha Developers, and Abhinandan Lodha, founder of the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The family business was divided in 2015, and a 2017 agreement granted Abhishek Lodha exclusive rights to the “Lodha” trademark in the real estate sector, while Abhinandan Lodha was to operate under a separate brand outside specified geographies.

Trademark dispute In January 2025, Macrotech filed a ₹5,000 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court alleging that HoABL had violated the settlement terms by continuing to use the “Lodha” name. The court recommended mediation, and retired Supreme Court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran was appointed to facilitate the process. Both parties expressed willingness to engage in mediation later that month. However, in a recent disclosure to stock exchanges, Lodha Developers alleged that certain entities linked to HoABL had submitted forged documents to government authorities, including a fabricated board resolution of Macrotech dated 24 July 2022. The company said the document falsely indicated that Macrotech had no objection to HoABL using the “Lodha” trademark.

ALSO READ: Lodha Ventures rebrands as Abhinandan Ventures, gives up original trademark The alleged resolution reportedly included a forged signature of independent director Ashwani Kumar, former CMD of Dena Bank. Macrotech stated that Kumar confirmed he had not signed or certified such a document, and the PAN card attached had been altered to show a false photo and signature. The company also clarified that no board meeting was held on that date and the resolution content was never discussed or approved. According to Lodha Developers, at least two HoABL firms used the forged resolution to change their registered names to include “Lodha”. One such case involved Varpan Land Developers, which passed a resolution on 12 July 2022 to change its name to Lodha Landbuild Infrastructure and subsequently submitted a service request to the Registrar of Companies. The RoC approved the name change in August 2022. The entity began using the new name for project approvals in Goa before changing it again to HoABL Landbuild Infrastructure in April 2023.