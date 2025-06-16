Home / Companies / News / Zee to raise Rs 2,237 crore via warrants; promoter stake to hit 18.39%

Zee to raise Rs 2,237 crore via warrants; promoter stake to hit 18.39%

Promoter group to invest Rs 2,237 crore in ZEEL via preferential warrants, raising stake from 3.99 per cent to 18.39 per cent to support growth and strategic vision

Zee Entertainment Enterprises
The promoters’ shareholding in ZEEL will rise to 18.39 per cent from 3.99 per cent
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) will raise over Rs 2,237 crore from the preferential issue of convertible warrants, as its board of directors on Monday approved the promoters increasing their shareholding in the company.
 
These warrants are proposed to be allotted to Altilis Technologies or Sunbright Mauritius Investments, according to the stock exchange filing.
 
The promoters’ shareholding in ZEEL will rise to 18.39 per cent from 3.99 per cent.
 
“In a second board meeting held later in the day, the board of directors considered the various alternatives discussed by JP Morgan and, after due deliberations, adopted and approved the enhancement of promoter shareholding by issuance of up to 16,95,03,400 fully convertible warrants to the promoter group entities on a preferential basis, at Rs 132 per warrant. The promoters of the company will participate in the fundraising exercise by investing Rs 22,37,44,48,800 (Rs 2,237.4 crore) for the company’s next phase of growth, taking the total promoter shareholding to 18.39 per cent. The preferential issue is subject to shareholders’ approval,” it said in a statement.
 
Before this, the promoter and promoter group, led by Essel Group’s Chairman Emeritus of ZEEL, Subhas Chandra, and his family, held 3.99 per cent of the shareholding in the company, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Its shares closed at Rs 138.25, up by 0.68 per cent, on NSE.
 
Shubham Shree, on behalf of the promoter group, was quoted saying, “The promoters submitted their desire to enhance their shareholding to the board on 1 May when the stock price was at Rs 106.35; however, they are committed to the company and its business even at this higher price.” 
 
The Mumbai-based broadcaster also had another meeting with JP Morgan, an investment bank, it stated in its release, where the latter presented an assessment of the company’s growth plans and strategic initiatives and also discussed the market perception of the stock and potential alternatives with the board, ZEEL said.
 
R Gopalan, Chairman, ZEEL, said in a statement that the board had deliberated upon the various alternatives discussed with JP Morgan and conducted a thorough evaluation of the company’s growth plans.
 
“The board believes that the steps being implemented to enhance the promoter shareholding will ensure their added motivation to work in line with the enhanced business plan. The investment by the promoters, coupled with the strong, ambitious growth initiatives planned by the management team, will ensure that ‘Z’ (the new brand logo) remains well-positioned to accelerate its strategic plans to achieve its targeted aspirations,” he added.
 
This comes a month after the company announced its rebranding process and a new phase of growth backed by its focus on content and technology, and its long-term vision around ZEEL’s performance and profitability. These steps follow the company implementing several cost-cutting measures in FY25, after Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ZEEL, said in the earnings call for the January–March quarter that there is no room for cost-cutting right now for the expansion of its EBITDA margin.
 
In June, the company also announced a strategic equity partnership with content and technology start-up Bullet, where ZEEL is expected to either invest or acquire a stake in the platform, it had stated in the stock exchange filing. Bullet developed India’s first micro-drama application focused on fast-paced, creator-driven content through short-duration vertical format episodes targeted towards younger audiences.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mphasis signs Sixfold deal to boost underwriting through generative AI

Macrotech Developers rebrands as Lodha Developers after dispute settlement

TCS partners with CEB to modernise bank's reconciliation systems

Rapido halts bike taxi services in Karnataka after high court order

Vishal Mega Mart promoter to sell 10% stake via block deal to raise $588 mn

Topics :Zee EntertainmentZEELconvertible debentures

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story