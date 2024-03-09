Home / Companies / News / Tata Technologies inks agreement with Telangana for skill centres

Tata Technologies inks agreement with Telangana for skill centres

An official release said the Tata Group company and the state government signed an agreement under which TTL will upgrade government ITIs as advanced technology centres

The Tata Group company will conduct 9 long-term and 23 short-term courses as well as bridge courses to improve the skills
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
Tata Technologies Limited signed a MoU with the Telangana government to establish "Advanced Technical Skill Training Centres (skilling centres)" in 65 Industrial Training Institutes in the state.

An official release said the Tata Group company and the state government signed an agreement under which TTL will upgrade government ITIs as advanced technology centres.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the representatives of Tata Technologies at the Secretariat here. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials also participated.

The Tata Group company will conduct 9 long-term and 23 short-term courses as well as bridge courses to improve the skills.

The State government is making arrangements for the implementation of the project from 2024-2025 academic year, it added.

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

