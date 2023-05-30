Tata Technologies plans to hire 1,000 women engineers to promote diversity

Global engineering and product development digital services firm Tata Technologies Ltd on Tuesday said it aims to hire over 1,000 women engineers in 2023-24 as part of its move to promote gender diversity across its workforce.

The company has launched its gender diversity-focused hiring campaign while encouraging women to join it for engineering a better world, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

Through its 'RAINBOW' programme, the company said it has focused interventions on onboarding more women and parallelly creating support frameworks for them to succeed.

Under it, there will be focused efforts towards attracting and onboarding diverse talent pool, it said adding, "The company aims to hire 1000 (plus) women engineers in FY24, to strengthen its gender diversity ratio further and has identified specific opportunities for women..

It will also focus on career growth by "grooming women leaders for tomorrow through the LeaderBridge-WINGS program, a six-month developmental intervention aimed at helping women employees develop their leadership potential further and excel in their careers", the company said.

Besides, Tata Technologies said it is creating more platforms for employee participation and dialogues "with an aim to break the bias and build a culture of inclusivity ground up".

The company is also focussing on an enabling environment aimed at creating a conducive ecosystem and infrastructure that nurtures a diverse workforce, it added.

Tata Technologies in February last year announced that it would hire at least 1,000 more people in FY2023 than its planned recruitment of over 3,000 innovators over a 12-month period to fulfil the requirements of customers as its business growth accelerated.