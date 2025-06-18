Home / Companies / News / Tata to create a new trust to help Air India crash victims: Chandrasekaran

Tata to create a new trust to help Air India crash victims: Chandrasekaran

"We are looking at the option to set up an AI171 trust to help the families," Chandrasekaran, who first heard about the crash in his Mumbai office, said

N Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Tata Group will set up a new trust to support families of the Air India crash victims “in every possible way,” said
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. 
In an interview with Times Now, Chandrasekaran said the group is working on a plan to depute one Tata employee with the families of each victim. 
“We are looking at the option to set up an AI171 trust to help the families,” Chandrasekaran, who first heard about the crash in his Mumbai office, said. 
The conglomerate has already announced ₹1 crore compensation to each victim of the crash which killed 274 passengers, including crew and people on the ground in Ahmedabad. When asked about maintenance of the aircraft, Chandrasekaran said Air India takes all safety-related issues very seriously. 
“We can't jump to any conclusions and we have to wait for the investigation to get through,” Chandra said. He added that the Black Box and Cockpit Voice recorder will give the correct picture. 
There were no red flags about maintenance, he said. A preliminary report is likely in the next 30 days, he added. 
“We had 27 Dreamliners when we bought the airline from the government in 2022 and acquired 6 through Vistara being merged, and there were no concerns about the Dreamliners,” Chandra said. Dreamliners have been flying for a very long time, he said, adding that Dreamliners are not maintained by any Turkish company as speculated in a section of the media.
 
Since the crash, Air India, Chandra said, cancelled several flights as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was doing mandatory checking of all the aircraft and several flights were diverted as Iran airspace was closed.   
Chandra admitted that the communication from Air India was not very strong and the group has set up a new strategic communications team to communicate better with the people. “We have to communicate very strongly on a daily basis,” he said.
On communications with the passengers, Chandra said communication has improved but still a lot needs to be done. “Our focus currently is on addressing the needs of all those who are affected and bring stability,” Chandra said. 
He added that they will look into the alleged ‘plagiarised’ statement made by Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson a day after the crash. 
On Praful Patel's social media statement that why Singapore Airline (SIA), an Air India equity holder, is keeping quiet, Chandra said SIA has been a great partner. 
“Since we have taken over, we have taken the best processes from SIA. They have helped us in processes like customer experience and they are offering all the help they can,” he said. Campbell was not a nominee of SIA, Chandra clarified. Chandra said when these Dreamliners were acquired in 2013, Patel was part of the then government, led by Congress. 
On Wednesday, former civil aviation minister Patel had lashed out at Singapore Airlines for its “deafening silence” following the crash of Air India flight AI171 last week. 
He questioned why a key shareholder and maintenance partner of the airline had failed to publicly respond for nearly six days.
Patel, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, served as civil aviation minister from May 2004 to January 2011. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea partners AST Spacemobile to offer satellite phone services

Tata Elxsi, Infineon partner to develop application-ready EV solutions

Tata Consumer products keeps its 'antennae up' for strategic buys

Annual tech spend of utilities sector to reach ₹32,500 cr by 2027

Real estate giant DLF aims to launch Mumbai project by next quarter

Topics :Tata groupN ChandrasekaranAir Indiaahmedabad plane crashflightsTata Sons

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story