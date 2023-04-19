Home / Companies / News / Tatas, Singapore Airlines seek CCI nod for Vistara-Air India merger

Tatas, Singapore Airlines seek CCI nod for Vistara-Air India merger

Deal will not change competitive landscape, say parties

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
Premium
Tatas, Singapore Airlines seek CCI nod for Vistara-Air India merger

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The merger of Vistara with Air India will not lead to any change in the competitive landscape or cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have said in their application to the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The application was filed on Monday.
In November, the two sides announced the plan to merge the airlines to drive synergies and drive market share in the fast growing Indian civil aviation market. Tata group and SIA own 51:49 per cent stake in Vistara.
As a part of the merger deal, SIA has decided to invest Rs 2059 crore in the expanded share capital of Air India for 25.1 per cent stake.  The Tata group will hold the remaining stake. The parties hope to conclude the deal by March 2024.

Topics :TataSingapore AirlinesCCIVistaraAir India

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Also Read

What challenges could emerge from the Air India-Vistara merger?

Tata group, Singapore Airlines finalise merger of Air India and Vistara

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Tatas, SIA pumped Rs 650 crore into Vistara ahead of announcing merger

Air India-Vistara to get $1.5-$1.8 billion from Tata Sons: Report

TCS tops as best place to work in LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list

Zerodha makes largest-ever referral payout, amount not revealed

Paint companies to log 10-12% growth in revenue this fiscal: Report

Hikal ownership dispute puts two Kalyani-listed companies in a spot

Prestige Estates sales bookings rise 25% to Rs 12,930 cr in FY23

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story