Tatas, Singapore Airlines seek CCI nod for Vistara-Air India merger

As a part of the merger deal, SIA has decided to invest Rs 2059 crore in the expanded share capital of Air India for 25.1 per cent stake. The Tata group will hold the remaining stake. The parties hope to conclude the deal by March 2024.

In November, the two sides announced the plan to merge the airlines to drive synergies and drive market share in the fast growing Indian civil aviation market. Tata group and SIA own 51:49 per cent stake in Vistara.