TCS to retrain 100,000 staff yearly as AI transforms tech, job roles

Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) plans to retrain around 100,000 employees every year, roughly one-sixth of its global workforce, as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes client demand, Nikkei Asia reported.

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Harrick Vin told Nikkei Asia that the rise of generative AI represents a transformation unlike any other technological wave. Vin said AI tools capable of learning and evolving on their own demand a new kind of testing and quality assurance.

To prepare for these changes, the tech company is ramping up its internal learning programs. It plans to retrain around 100,000 people every year, Vin said, adding that employees are encouraged to experiment with AI tools and participate in hackathons to gain practical experience.

This transformation is challenging, Vin said, noting that “every organisation will have to do this”. Financial results and restructuring plans For the July-September quarter, TCS reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12,075 crore, up 1.4 per cent from the previous year. The shortfall was largely due to restructuring costs of ₹11.35 billion. Revenue grew 2.4 per cent to ₹65,799 crore. Chief Executive K Krithivasan said the company’s “deep client engagement and AI-led solutions” would help improve growth momentum in the coming quarters. In July, Tata Consultancy Services announced plans to reduce its workforce by about 12,200 employees, roughly 2 per cent of its total headcount, by March 2026 to become a “future-ready organisation”.