TCS delays onboarding of over 600 experienced execs: NITES to govt

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has sent a letter to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, claiming that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has delayed the onboarding of more than 600 experienced professionals, despite the company having made commitments through offer letters and formal communication.

NITES has requested the ministry to intervene and ensure that TCS provides an official, time-bound commitment regarding the onboarding of the affected lateral hires. The organization has also sought compensation for the duration during which onboarding has been delayed and asked TCS to explore alternate suitable positions for these professionals within the company. Furthermore, NITES demanded that TCS provide the affected individuals with access to its Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to support their mental health.

"A timely and firm action from the Ministry of Labour and Employment will not only bring much-needed relief to hundreds of families but also reaffirm the government's commitment to protecting employees’ rights and promoting ethical employment practices," NITES president Harpreet Singh Saluja wrote in the letter. TCS, which had a workforce of about 613,000 people as of June 30, has responded by saying, "We can confirm that, as always, TCS is committed to honouring all offers we have made, whether they are to freshers or experienced professionals. Everyone who has received an offer from TCS will be onboarded. The joining dates are decided as per business demand, and in some cases, they do get adjusted to meet our business needs. We remain in continuous touch with all candidates in these cases and look forward to them joining our company soon."