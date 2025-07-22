Geopolitical conflict, early monsoon impact Coca-Cola's India Q2 play

Global beverage major Coca-Cola flagged the impact of early monsoons coupled with geopolitical disturbances in the June quarter, leading to a decline in volumes in India.

“In India, after a strong start to the year, volumes declined as our business was impacted by the early monsoon and geopolitical conflict early in the important summer season. In response, we are engaging consumers with integrated marketing campaigns and tailoring these activations to local and regional needs,” said James Quincey, Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Company, during the quarterly earnings call with investors.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s unit case volume declined by 1 per cent, as growth in Central Asia, Argentina, and China was more than offset by declines in Mexico, India, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, in the Asia Pacific region, the company’s unit case volume declined by 5 per cent, largely due to a decline in India and the impact of refranchising bottling operations. Last week, rival PepsiCo also reported a decline in its beverage business in India for the 12-week period ending June 14, citing early rains. Speaking about recovery, Quincey underlined that the Indian market will never be a straight line. “We’re very bullish on India overall. While Q2 did decline, we have a lot of marketing campaigns focused on India. We have also just set up the first refranchised piece with the Jubilant Group for the company-owned bottler that we have, which is up and running with a new CEO, and we think this will bring new energy, dynamism, and focus to the execution,” he said.