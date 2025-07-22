Ebix Tech secures ₹140 crore contract from Maharashtra Transport Corp

Ebix Technologies, Indian subsidiary of Eraaya Lifespaces, on Tuesday announced securing a ₹140 crore contract from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for the first state-wide rollout of the National Common Mobility Card for concessionaires in India.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to clock transactional volumes to the tune of ₹2,000 crore annually, boosting the entity's digital transaction ecosystem and passenger convenience, Ebix Technologies Limited, earlier known as EbixCash, said in a statement.

In November 2022, the company was awarded a contract to supply and maintain 38,622 Android-based Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) integrated with an online reservation system.

This mandate has successfully facilitated the issuance of approximately 220 crore passenger tickets in the past two years, Ebix Technologies said, adding that this network spans MSRTC's fleet of over 16,000 buses, serving more than 13 crore passengers monthly across urban and rural Maharashtra.