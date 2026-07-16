TCS, Google Cloud partner to launch Gemini experience centre in Kolkata

Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday launched a Gemini Experience Centre (GEC) in Kolkata in collaboration with Google Cloud to showcase artificial intelligence-led innovations for consumer businesses, as part of its global expansion of industry-focused AI innovation hubs.

The Consumer Business Group (CBG) Gemini Experience Centre, built using Google Cloud and Google's Gemini models, is the third such facility by TCS in India after Chennai and Bengaluru. The company plans to set up 10 Gemini Experience Centres globally by the end of 2026, including four in India, a company statement said.

The Kolkata centre will enable enterprises in retail, consumer packaged goods, and travel, tourism and hospitality to co-create, test and scale AI-led solutions, it said.