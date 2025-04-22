TCS partners with ICICI Securities to modernise brokerage platform

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced a partnership with ICICI Securities to modernise its retail trading and brokerage platform. Through this collaboration, TCS aims to deliver a scalable, high-performance trading solution for ICICI Securities’ customers, fostering innovation in India’s capital markets.

As part of the initiative, TCS will implement the Trading solution of its TCS BaNCS suite. This will enhance the agility of ICICI Securities’ platform and offer users an intuitive, state-of-the-art experience for trading and wealth creation, tailored to evolving market requirements.

R Vivekanand, president, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) products and platforms, TCS, said, “This partnership with a market leader further extends TCS' leadership in the capital markets industry and validates our commitment to delivering best-in-class trading solutions. By transforming ICICI Securities’ brokerage platform, we are not only enhancing its current capabilities but also future-proofing it with cloud readiness and advanced scalability.”

According to the company, the collaboration will also strengthen ICICI Securities’ core brokerage functions, including order management, connectivity with major exchanges such as BSE, NSE and MCX, online risk management, clearing and settlement, corporate actions, customer management, and contracting.

T K Srirang, managing director and chief executive officer, ICICI Securities, said, “At ICICI Securities, technology has always been at its core. By adopting TCS BaNCS, we will empower our customers with a seamless and high-performance trading ecosystem. We are delighted to partner with TCS, and together we will be creating a future-ready platform for superior customer experience in India's brokerage sector.”

TCS currently supports nearly 30 per cent of retail trading volumes in India through its brokerage solutions, which are used by over 30 organisations, including leading banks and brokerage firms.

Its platforms also power more than 25 financial markets globally, including India’s top exchanges across equities, derivatives, and commodities, as well as prominent exchanges and central depositories worldwide.