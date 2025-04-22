ED seized Gensol stake in Mahadev App case: Jaggi brothers to be summoned?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized a stake in Gensol Engineering as part of its ongoing investigation into the Mahadev betting app money laundering case.

Regulatory data shared on BSE for the quarter ended December 2024 shows that the ED’s Raipur zonal office is now listed as holding 520,063 shares of Gensol Engineering, classified under the 'government holding' category. These shares were originally held by Zenith Multi Trading DMCC, a company based in Dubai and linked to Hari Shankar Tibrewal, one of the main people being investigated in the Mahadev betting app case

According to a report by The Economic Times on Tuesday, the ED may soon call Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi, the promoters of Gensol Engineering, for questioning in the case. Following the report, the exchanges asked the company to clarify the news.

However, at the time of publishing of this report, Gensol Engineering has yet to respond.

How is Zenith connected to the Mahadev betting app case?

ALSO READ | Govt considers SFIO action against Gensol Engineering and promoters The ED believes that Zenith may have been used by Tibrewal to launder proceeds of crime through a complex web of Indian and overseas companies. The ED said that Tibrewal used several Indian and foreign companies to launder money, turning illegal cash into clean investments by putting it into the Indian stock market.

Why were Gensol's shares seized?

The seizure stems from a February 28, 2024, order issued by ED Raipur, directing the freezing of securities held in 13 demat accounts, including those under Zenith, according to a report by Moneycontrol. The agency explicitly mentioned Tibrewal’s email ID in the freeze notice, highlighting his central role in the transactions.

Two official press releases dated March 1 and March 8, 2024, confirmed that the confiscation is part of the larger Mahadev app investigation. Meanwhile, a March 1 release revealed that Indian companies controlled by Tibrewal’s associates held stock portfolios worth Rs 580 crore, while foreign-linked entities, including Zenith, held Rs 606 crore in Indian securities via the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) route.

Also Read

ALSO READ | DLF Camellias flat for ₹43 cr, ₹6.2 cr to mother: Where Gensol funds went The ED has alleged that these investments were largely funded through cash-based bank entries and then funnelled into the share market, disguising laundered money as legitimate equity holdings.

Zenith: A passive shareholder in Gensol

Following scrutiny, Gensol had issued a statement in March of last year clarifying that Zenith had been a passive shareholder, owning less than 1.5 per cent of the company, since September 2022, with no role in the company’s business decisions or strategy.

The Moneycontrol report suggests that Gensol might not be the only company involved. Other listed companies with similar suspicious investments could also be investigated.