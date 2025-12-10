TCS signs pact to buy Coastal Cloud for $700 million in all-cash deal

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Coastal Cloud, a Salesforce Summit partner, for an all-cash consideration of $700 million (around Rs 6,286 crore). This will be one of the largest acquisitions that TCS has ever done.

What does Coastal Cloud do, and why is it strategic for TCS?

Founded in 2012, Coastal Cloud is a multi-cloud Salesforce consulting firm specialising in enterprise-scale transformations. It brings AI-led advisory and business consulting capabilities to help customers reimagine Sales, Service, Marketing, Revenue, CPQ, Commerce and Salesforce Data Cloud. As a Salesforce Summit Partner, Coastal Cloud focuses on building deep customer relationships and partnerships.

Coastal Cloud also has nominations on the Salesforce Partner Advisory Board, which enables it to shape product innovations and develop services required to support new launches. Coastal Cloud is led by Eric Berridge, a Salesforce veteran who has built and scaled Salesforce services ventures. How does this build on TCS’ earlier Salesforce acquisition? In October 2025, TCS strengthened its Salesforce practice with its ListEngage acquisition, a Summit Partner recognised for its Agentforce, Marketing and Commerce Cloud expertise. With Coastal Cloud, TCS has further strengthened its Salesforce advisory and business consulting capabilities across verticals globally by adding over 400 seasoned professionals with more than 3,000 multi-cloud certifications.

What did TCS say about the acquisition and leadership structure? Aarthi Subramanian, chief operating officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in advancing our global Salesforce capabilities and accelerating our AI-led transformation agenda. It is another significant step towards realising TCS’s vision of becoming the world’s largest AI-led technology services company.” She added that by adding over 400 multi-cloud specialists with deep industry expertise, TCS is strengthening its advisory and business consulting capabilities and enhancing AI and data offerings. “We are delighted to welcome the Coastal Cloud team to the TCS family. Eric, together with Altaf Shaikh from ListEngage, will strengthen our leadership in propelling the next phase of growth for our Salesforce practice.”

What are Coastal Cloud’s financials and what synergies does TCS expect? Consolidated turnover was $132 million for the financial year ending December 2024 and $141 million for the last 12 months (LTM) till September 2025, with nearly 400 Salesforce-skilled professionals. Coastal Cloud’s customer portfolio includes enterprises across industry verticals. TCS will benefit from access to the mid-market customer segment and synergies it can drive across Coastal Cloud and TCS’s customer bases. With the acquisitions of ListEngage and Coastal Cloud, TCS will be among the top five Salesforce advisory and consulting firms globally. What did Coastal Cloud’s CEO say about joining TCS?