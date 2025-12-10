Volkswagen Group rolls out VRS for India plant workers; ops to continue

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd (SAVWIPL), which operates two manufacturing plants in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (erstwhile Aurangabad), has rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to “support” employees who are considering retirement or other career opportunities.

Why has SAVWIPL introduced the VRS, and what is the company’s stance?

Claiming that the scheme is “entirely voluntary”, an SAVWIPL spokesperson told Business Standard: “Based on requests from the union over the past couple of years, and following constructive discussions with the union committees at both our manufacturing locations (Pune and CSN), SAVWIPL has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to support employees who are considering retirement or exploring other career opportunities.”

“The scheme is entirely voluntary, underscoring our commitment to employee welfare and social responsibility.” What do the plants make and what is their production capacity? These two factories in Maharashtra make cars including the Skoda Kushaq, Audi Q3 and Q5, and Volkswagen Virtus for both the India market and exports. In November, SAVWIPL crossed the 2 million mark in local vehicle production after 25 years of operations in the country. The two plants combined have a capacity to produce close to 320,000 units annually. What are the reported VRS terms and internal commentary on intent? While the deadline for accepting the VRS is not known, a Reuters report, citing sources, claimed that the scheme offers employees 75 days of pay for each year served or each year remaining until retirement — whichever is lower. Those who sign up within five to 10 days will get an additional payout.

“The workers’ unions had approached the company to consider a VRS roll-out for some people who intended to retire or pursue other career interests, and this is not recent. It was happening for the past couple of years, but it took time for taking the necessary approvals as it involves a large payout,” said a group-level source. “We are not intending to wrap up or shut down any operations here in India where we are on a growth path. Combining blue-collar and white-collar workers, the group roughly has a 5,000 headcount in India,” the person said, without divulging specific details of blue-collar shopfloor workers.

How has the MQB-A0-IN platform supported localisation and output? The MQB-A0-IN platform, developed specifically for India by local engineering teams, has been a major driving force. More than 500,000 vehicles have been produced on this platform, which underpins the Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq and the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. The last 500,000 units were rolled out in just three-and-a-half years. How are retail sales and market share tracking this year? Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) showed that in the first 11 months of the calendar year, SAVWIPL has retailed 94,021 units, marking a 28.8 per cent growth. For the April-November period of the financial year 2025–26, retail sales grew 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), riding on the success of its new SUV Kylaq and the Volkswagen Virtus sedan. The group’s retail market share has grown from 1.8 per cent in November 2024 to 2.34 per cent in November this year. In October, the group’s retail sales grew 35 per cent, followed by 55 per cent Y-o-Y growth in November.