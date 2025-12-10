Home / Companies / News / Volkswagen Group rolls out VRS for India plant workers; ops to continue

Volkswagen Group rolls out VRS for India plant workers; ops to continue

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India says it has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme at its Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plants after union requests

Volkswagen, Skoda
SAVWIPL manages the operations of six group brands in India — Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley. Volkswagen Group is also contesting a $1.4 billion import tax demand for allegedly evading levies in India. (Photo: Reuters)
Sohini Das
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:02 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd (SAVWIPL), which operates two manufacturing plants in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (erstwhile Aurangabad), has rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to “support” employees who are considering retirement or other career opportunities.
 
Why has SAVWIPL introduced the VRS, and what is the company’s stance?
 
Claiming that the scheme is “entirely voluntary”, an SAVWIPL spokesperson told Business Standard: “Based on requests from the union over the past couple of years, and following constructive discussions with the union committees at both our manufacturing locations (Pune and CSN), SAVWIPL has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to support employees who are considering retirement or exploring other career opportunities.”
 
“The scheme is entirely voluntary, underscoring our commitment to employee welfare and social responsibility.”
 
What do the plants make and what is their production capacity?
 
These two factories in Maharashtra make cars including the Skoda Kushaq, Audi Q3 and Q5, and Volkswagen Virtus for both the India market and exports. In November, SAVWIPL crossed the 2 million mark in local vehicle production after 25 years of operations in the country. The two plants combined have a capacity to produce close to 320,000 units annually.
 
What are the reported VRS terms and internal commentary on intent?
 
While the deadline for accepting the VRS is not known, a Reuters report, citing sources, claimed that the scheme offers employees 75 days of pay for each year served or each year remaining until retirement — whichever is lower. Those who sign up within five to 10 days will get an additional payout.
 
“The workers’ unions had approached the company to consider a VRS roll-out for some people who intended to retire or pursue other career interests, and this is not recent. It was happening for the past couple of years, but it took time for taking the necessary approvals as it involves a large payout,” said a group-level source. “We are not intending to wrap up or shut down any operations here in India where we are on a growth path. Combining blue-collar and white-collar workers, the group roughly has a 5,000 headcount in India,” the person said, without divulging specific details of blue-collar shopfloor workers.
 
How has the MQB-A0-IN platform supported localisation and output?
 
The MQB-A0-IN platform, developed specifically for India by local engineering teams, has been a major driving force. More than 500,000 vehicles have been produced on this platform, which underpins the Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kylaq and the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. The last 500,000 units were rolled out in just three-and-a-half years.
 
How are retail sales and market share tracking this year?
 
Data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) showed that in the first 11 months of the calendar year, SAVWIPL has retailed 94,021 units, marking a 28.8 per cent growth. For the April-November period of the financial year 2025–26, retail sales grew 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), riding on the success of its new SUV Kylaq and the Volkswagen Virtus sedan. The group’s retail market share has grown from 1.8 per cent in November 2024 to 2.34 per cent in November this year. In October, the group’s retail sales grew 35 per cent, followed by 55 per cent Y-o-Y growth in November.
 
What brands does SAVWIPL manage, and what dispute is Volkswagen contesting?
 
SAVWIPL manages the operations of six group brands in India — Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley. Volkswagen Group is also contesting a $1.4 billion import tax demand for allegedly evading levies in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brookfield India Reit raises ₹3,500 cr via QIP to fund expansion plans

Premium

SBI raises data centre exposure target to Rs 4,000 crore for FY26

Delaware court reverses $1 billion judgment against Byju Raveendran

Vedanta to invest ₹1 trn in Rajasthan to double production: Anil Agarwal

DGCA summons IndiGo CEO; court raps govt, airline over crisis: Top points

Topics :Company NewsVolkswagen-FordAuto industry

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story