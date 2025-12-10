Uber expands into B2B logistics, adds metro ticketing in Bengaluru via ONDC

Uber on Wednesday announced its foray into B2B logistics through Uber Direct, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network. The company also announced the launch of metro ticketing on the Uber app in the city, also through ONDC.

These launches reinforce Uber’s push to expand multi-service offerings in India, leveraging digital public infrastructure to deliver seamless mobility and commerce solutions.

Why did Uber choose Bengaluru to deepen its ONDC integration?

“Bengaluru is a playground for innovation, so it is a natural place for us to deepen our integration with ONDC and solve for mobility and logistical needs for people and businesses,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia. “The launch of metro ticketing and Uber Direct in Bengaluru helps us bring alive our vision to help people ‘Go anywhere, Get anything’ and we are excited to build that at scale with ONDC.”

How is Uber Direct different from Uber’s consumer courier service? The company clarified how its new B2B offering differs from the existing consumer-facing delivery option. Unlike Uber Courier, which is booked directly by customers in the Uber app, Uber Direct operates behind the scenes as a logistics engine for businesses. Orders are placed by users on a seller's app or website, and the delivery is fulfilled by Uber Direct without the consumer interacting with Uber until the delivery partner arrives. This makes Uber Direct, powered by ONDC, a standardised, plug-and-play solution for enterprises that need reliable, flexible, and scalable delivery support.

What is Uber Direct delivering now, and what is planned next? The product has gone live in Bengaluru on open digital rails of the ONDC network, with drivers fulfilling grocery deliveries for brands such as Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh. Uber Direct will be expanded to food delivery within a couple of weeks, fulfilling deliveries for global brands such as KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell, and popular Indian names such as Rebel Foods. How is Uber’s metro ticketing rollout progressing across cities? Metro ticketing on Uber, powered by ONDC, has seen strong adoption in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Bengaluru marks the next step as Uber continues integrating transit into its app ecosystem.