Home / Companies / News / Uber expands into B2B logistics, adds metro ticketing in Bengaluru via ONDC

Uber expands into B2B logistics, adds metro ticketing in Bengaluru via ONDC

Uber has entered B2B logistics in Bengaluru through Uber Direct, integrated Namma Metro ticketing on its app, both powered by ONDC, as it builds multi-service mobility and commerce offerings in India

Uber
The company clarified how its new B2B offering differs from the existing consumer-facing delivery option. Unlike Uber Courier, which is booked directly by customers in the Uber app, Uber Direct operates behind the scenes as a logistics engine for businesses.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Uber on Wednesday announced its foray into B2B logistics through Uber Direct, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network. The company also announced the launch of metro ticketing on the Uber app in the city, also through ONDC.
 
These launches reinforce Uber’s push to expand multi-service offerings in India, leveraging digital public infrastructure to deliver seamless mobility and commerce solutions.
 
Why did Uber choose Bengaluru to deepen its ONDC integration?
 
“Bengaluru is a playground for innovation, so it is a natural place for us to deepen our integration with ONDC and solve for mobility and logistical needs for people and businesses,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia. “The launch of metro ticketing and Uber Direct in Bengaluru helps us bring alive our vision to help people ‘Go anywhere, Get anything’ and we are excited to build that at scale with ONDC.”
 
How is Uber Direct different from Uber’s consumer courier service?
 
The company clarified how its new B2B offering differs from the existing consumer-facing delivery option. Unlike Uber Courier, which is booked directly by customers in the Uber app, Uber Direct operates behind the scenes as a logistics engine for businesses. Orders are placed by users on a seller's app or website, and the delivery is fulfilled by Uber Direct without the consumer interacting with Uber until the delivery partner arrives. This makes Uber Direct, powered by ONDC, a standardised, plug-and-play solution for enterprises that need reliable, flexible, and scalable delivery support.
 
What is Uber Direct delivering now, and what is planned next?
 
The product has gone live in Bengaluru on open digital rails of the ONDC network, with drivers fulfilling grocery deliveries for brands such as Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh. Uber Direct will be expanded to food delivery within a couple of weeks, fulfilling deliveries for global brands such as KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell, and popular Indian names such as Rebel Foods.
 
How is Uber’s metro ticketing rollout progressing across cities?
 
Metro ticketing on Uber, powered by ONDC, has seen strong adoption in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Bengaluru marks the next step as Uber continues integrating transit into its app ecosystem.
 
What did ONDC and BMRCL say about the partnership?
 
“Uber’s expansion on the ONDC Network, first with metro ticketing and now with the launch of Uber Direct, demonstrates the potential of interoperable digital commerce. Uber Direct will provide a standardised logistics layer for businesses, fostering efficiency and innovation across the network,” said Vibhor Jain, acting chief executive officer and chief operating officer, ONDC.
 
“We welcome Uber’s initiative to integrate Namma Metro ticketing through the ONDC network, making travel more seamless for commuters. Uber’s entry also strengthens first- and last-mile connectivity and expands commuter choice,” said Dr J Ravishankar, managing director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo board to bring in external tech expert to probe disruption: Chairman

Brookfield India Reit raises ₹3,500 cr via QIP to fund expansion plans

Premium

SBI raises data centre exposure target to Rs 4,000 crore for FY26

Delaware court reverses $1 billion judgment against Byju Raveendran

Vedanta to invest ₹1 trn in Rajasthan to double production: Anil Agarwal

Topics :Company NewsUberBengaluru

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story