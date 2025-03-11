Home / Companies / News / TCS to acquire Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for Rs 2,250 crore

TCS to acquire Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for Rs 2,250 crore

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, is acquiring 100 per cent equity share of Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for Rs 2,250 crore.
 
The acquisition is focused on acquiring the land and building of Darshita to expand TCS’s delivery centre.
 
In a regulatory filing, the company said: “Incorporated in September 2004, the entity is engaged in the development of a commercial property, which would be let on lease to prospective industrial consumers. Since the property is still under development, revenue generation is yet to commence; hence, the last three years’ turnover is nil.”
 
TCS has a call option to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in the entity after two years.
 
In January this year, TCS announced the acquisition of two wholly owned subsidiaries of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited—TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Five Limited and TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Limited—for Rs 1,625 crore.
 
The deal was concluded towards the end of January 2025. In a regulatory filing, the company said: “We wish to inform you that the Share Purchase and Securities Purchase Agreement (SSPA) has been executed today between Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Company), Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited (TRIL), and Entities for the acquisition of 100% of (i) equity shares and (ii) optionally redeemable convertible debentures of Entities held by TRIL, in two tranches.”
 
Upon execution of the SSPA, 65 per cent of (i) equity shares and (ii) optionally redeemable convertible debentures have been transferred to the company in the first tranche, making these entities subsidiaries of the company.
 
First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

