Tech Mahindra, ServiceNow collaborate to offer Gen AI management solutions

Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has collaborated with American software firm ServiceNow to launch the One E2E Platform, a GenAI-powered enterprise service management solution.

Tech Mahindra
Shares of Tech Mahindra were trading 1.72 per cent higher at Rs 1,790.65 apiece on the BSE. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
The platform will help enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness for businesses across various industries, by integrating GenAI capabilities into their business-critical processes and modernising infrastructure to be future-ready, a company statement said.

The One E2E Platform will incorporate advanced analytics, GenAI and automation to optimise network operations, facilitating business growth, it said.

"Businesses are grappling with multiple challenges in their digital transformation journey, such as technological advancements and cost reduction while improving service quality. By integrating GenAI with our industry expertise, we aim to tackle these issues and enhance customer experiences through our One E2E Platform," Tech Mahindra COO Atul Soneja said.

Shares of Tech Mahindra were trading 1.72 per cent higher at Rs 1,790.65 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

