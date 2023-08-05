Home / Companies / News / Tech Mahindra trains 8,000 employees in artificial intelligence: Official

Tech Mahindra trains 8,000 employees in artificial intelligence: Official

Tech Mahindra recorded a 38 per cent fall in June quarter net profit at Rs 692.5 crore due to a sharp contraction of the profit margins

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Mahindra group company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,131.6 crore in the corresponding April-June period last year.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

IT company Tech Mahindra trained 8,000 employees in artificial intelligence as it readies itself to cater to demand around generative AI and quantum computing, a senior company official said on Saturday.

Tech Mahindra global chief people officer and head of marketing Harshvendra Soin said that the company is enhancing focus on BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and retail sectors in geographies like the USA.

"At Tech Mahindra, as we are increasing our focus across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and retail sectors in geographies like the USA, we are investing in quantum computing, cybersecurity and AI. We will also continue to invest in learning development of employees to create a future-proof and resilient talent pool. We have trained and upskilled around 8,000 employees in generative AI and other AI platforms in the June 2023 quarter," Soin said.

Tech Mahindra recorded a 38 per cent fall in June quarter net profit at Rs 692.5 crore due to a sharp contraction of the profit margins.

The Mahindra group company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,131.6 crore in the corresponding April-June period last year.

The company's revenues slid to Rs 13,159 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 13,718 crore in the preceding March quarter, and was only 3.5 per cent up when compared to the year-ago period.

The company's outgoing Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C P Gurnani during the earnings call had termed the quarter as one of the toughest he has seen in the last five years, and pointed to reverses in its mainstay of Communications, Media and Entertainment (CME) impacting the overall numbers.

He, however, pegged hope on generative AI, quantum computing and cybersecurity, which will drive growth for the company with 5G connected solutions and networks and experience management to be a key differentiating factor for the company.

"Generative AI, quantum has emerged as the next big thing in the industry, disrupting the way we work, communicate and create content. This swift transition has also triggered substantial shifts in the skills demand, pushing companies to re-skill and upskill employees through various learning tools and platforms," Soin said.

Also Read

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani's salary halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Macrotech eyes Rs 12k-cr sales revenue from land parcels in MMR, Bengaluru

Honeywell appoints Maheshwari as prez & CEO of High Growth Region Portfolio

Weekend Bites: Import licences, taxing games, and the Ambani way

SC tells Oppo to pay 23% of sale revenue in India to Nokia till Aug 25

McLeod Russel inks deal with Carbon Resources for sale of gardens

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech Mahindracompany

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story