Technology to be main focus area for Essel Group in next growth phase

Technology will be the main focus area for the next phase of growth at the Essel Group as the conglomerate charts its vision for the next 100 years, a statement released on Wednesday noted on the occasion of the group completing a century of operations.

“Technology will be the main focus area for the group, further leveraging its true potential for the existing businesses. The group is building integrated, future-ready platforms that can capture, sustain and convert engagement into long-term value and garner a significant share of the attention economy,” Essel noted in a statement marking its 100th anniversary.

Currently, Essel is present across sectors, including media, home entertainment, amusement parks, content distribution, packaging, real estate, infrastructure, education, finance, technology and tourism.

The conglomerate, founded in 1926, stated that its approach for the future is firmly aligned with India’s growth ambitions to drive innovation and create opportunities that will define the next phase of economic and cultural evolution for India on the global map.

Essel added that it continues to nurture its entrepreneurial spirit by expanding into newer business segments and building for the future with enhanced capabilities in the content, technology and digital landscape.