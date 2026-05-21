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Technology to be main focus area for Essel Group in next growth phase

Essel Group says technology will anchor its future growth strategy as it marks 100 years of operations and expands its focus on digital and content platforms

Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus of ZEE and Chairman of the Essel Group
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Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus of ZEE and Chairman of the Essel Group
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:57 PM IST
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Technology will be the main focus area for the next phase of growth at the Essel Group as the conglomerate charts its vision for the next 100 years, a statement released on Wednesday noted on the occasion of the group completing a century of operations.
 
“Technology will be the main focus area for the group, further leveraging its true potential for the existing businesses. The group is building integrated, future-ready platforms that can capture, sustain and convert engagement into long-term value and garner a significant share of the attention economy,” Essel noted in a statement marking its 100th anniversary.
 
Currently, Essel is present across sectors, including media, home entertainment, amusement parks, content distribution, packaging, real estate, infrastructure, education, finance, technology and tourism.
 
The conglomerate, founded in 1926, stated that its approach for the future is firmly aligned with India’s growth ambitions to drive innovation and create opportunities that will define the next phase of economic and cultural evolution for India on the global map.
 
Essel added that it continues to nurture its entrepreneurial spirit by expanding into newer business segments and building for the future with enhanced capabilities in the content, technology and digital landscape.
 
Subhash Chandra, chairman, Essel Group, said, “Essel Group’s journey has been one of persistence, resilience, innovation and growth. Our belief that progress must create value for society and the nation at large has guided the pioneering steps undertaken by the group across every business dimension.”
 
“Me and my brothers are extremely proud to mark this momentous milestone of 100 years that has been built by generations of vision and courage to venture into the unknown and truly leave an imprint of a century across every industry,” he said.
 
The group has generated employment opportunities for over 10 million people through its various businesses and industry-building initiatives, the statement noted.
 
Among its major milestones, the group highlighted the launch of India’s first private satellite television channel, Zee TV, in 1992, followed by the launch of private news channel Zee News in 1995. It also pointed to ventures such as Essel Propack, Essel World, Dish TV, Siti Cable, Essel Finance and Zee Learn as examples of businesses that helped shape their respective sectors in India.

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Topics :Essel GroupTechnologyZee Media

First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:57 PM IST

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