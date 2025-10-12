Home / Companies / News / Telecom infra maker Prose Technologies expects 15-20% growth in 2026

Telecom infra maker Prose Technologies expects 15-20% growth in 2026

Fakhri noted that Prose Technologies is also aiming to serve neighbouring markets from its India base, with a focus on Southeast Asia and West Asia

Telecom sector
The company primarily provides antennas to telecom operators as well as leading global telecom equipment manufacturers.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 6:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Germany-headquartered telecom infrastructure manufacturer Prose Technologies targets 15–20 per cent growth in India next year, fuelled by the demand from telecom service providers for 5G network expansion.
 
Arshad Fakhri, president of Prose Technologies for India, told news agency PTI that the company intends to expand its India team, particularly within the services division, to meet the increasing demand for operations and network management across the country.
 
“There has been muted growth in the industry due to telecom operators worldwide cutting on expenses, but we see a huge pent-up demand for network densification next year,” Fakhri said.
 
“We have learnt that a telecom operator is going to place a huge order for base stations in 2026. We are seeing other telecom operators also working on placing the next phase of orders next year,” the official said.
 
Fakhri noted that Prose Technologies is also aiming to serve neighbouring markets from its India base, with a focus on Southeast Asia and West Asia.
 
“Our services division has shown very robust growth of more than 20 per cent. In the next financial year, we expect it to grow by a further 20 per cent,” Fakhri added.
 
The company primarily provides antennas to telecom operators as well as leading global telecom equipment manufacturers. He added that the recently established services division is experiencing strong demand and significant traction.
 
“At present, we have a team of about 2,000 people. We plan to increase the headcount by hiring up to 500 people by March 2027. Most of the hiring will be in the services division,” the official said.
 
The company has a facility in Pune, which serves as a critical hub for developing and manufacturing various telecom products, including base station antennas, microwave antennas, filters for 4G/5G, active DAS products, site solutions, and O-RAN radios.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects launches 620 homes worth ₹2,200 cr in Ghaziabad

Premium

Kirloskar Group charts growth path across biz; bets on industrial revival

Premium

Moglix adopts supply-chain hedging as India eyes chip self-reliance

Lodha Developers buys 1 land parcel in Q2 to build homes worth ₹2,300 cr

ACME Group plans ₹5,000 cr investment to set up 1.2 MTPA DRI facility

Topics :telecom servicesTelecom industryTelecom tower

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story