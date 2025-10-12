Telecom infra maker Prose Technologies expects 15-20% growth in 2026

Germany-headquartered telecom infrastructure manufacturer Prose Technologies targets 15–20 per cent growth in India next year, fuelled by the demand from telecom service providers for 5G network expansion.

Arshad Fakhri, president of Prose Technologies for India, told news agency PTI that the company intends to expand its India team, particularly within the services division, to meet the increasing demand for operations and network management across the country.

“There has been muted growth in the industry due to telecom operators worldwide cutting on expenses, but we see a huge pent-up demand for network densification next year,” Fakhri said.

“We have learnt that a telecom operator is going to place a huge order for base stations in 2026. We are seeing other telecom operators also working on placing the next phase of orders next year,” the official said.

Fakhri noted that Prose Technologies is also aiming to serve neighbouring markets from its India base, with a focus on Southeast Asia and West Asia. “Our services division has shown very robust growth of more than 20 per cent. In the next financial year, we expect it to grow by a further 20 per cent,” Fakhri added. The company primarily provides antennas to telecom operators as well as leading global telecom equipment manufacturers. He added that the recently established services division is experiencing strong demand and significant traction. “At present, we have a team of about 2,000 people. We plan to increase the headcount by hiring up to 500 people by March 2027. Most of the hiring will be in the services division,” the official said.