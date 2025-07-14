Temasek's India exposure hits $50 bn, eyes $3-4 bn annual investments

Singapore government-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings has increased its exposure to India to more than $50 billion as of March 2025, up from $37 billion a year earlier, reinforcing its confidence in the country’s long-term economic trajectory. The Singapore-based investment firm plans to deploy $3–4 billion annually in India, senior leadership said in an interview.

“We are long-term investors,” said Ravi Lambah, Head of India and Strategic Initiatives at Temasek, speaking here today. “We have a strong track record of partnering with early-stage companies and entrepreneurs through their lifecycle of growth, IPO, and market leadership over the years; some examples include Eternal (formerly Zomato) and Policybazaar.”

In 2025, Temasek made a significant investment, acquiring a 10 per cent stake in Haldiram Foods for $1 billion. Lambah said the firm’s collaborative approach has made it a preferred partner for Indian family-owned businesses. ALSO READ: Temasek looks to invest more in family-run businesses after Haldiram's deal “Our long-term approach sets us apart,” he said. “Understanding the importance of preserving the family’s vision and values, we focus on alignment and empowering management while adding value through our global networks, helping drive professionalisation and strategic expansion.” India is now among Temasek’s top three global investment destinations. Over the past decade, the firm has ramped up allocations across sectors including financial services, consumer goods, technology, healthcare, and sustainability-focused businesses.

Temasek adopts a hands-on approach to value creation, Lambah said. “We adopt a partnership mindset to address challenges and enhance value, working closely with our investees so that they become resilient long-term compounders.” With the $50 billion milestone, India joins Singapore and the U.S. as one of Temasek’s most significant markets. Its investments span both public and private markets, including fast-growing digital businesses, climate ventures, and innovation-driven enterprises. Apart from Temasek, U.S.-based private equity firm Blackstone has also hit the $50 billion mark in India and plans to double it in five years. Canadian fund Brookfield has also indicated its plans to triple its exposure in India in five years from the present $31 billion.

“Our goal is to build a resilient and forward-looking portfolio in India and globally, delivering sustainable returns over the long term,” Lambah said. Temasek’s rising footprint underscores growing institutional confidence in India’s macroeconomic fundamentals, demographic trends, and digital infrastructure. On ongoing tariff negotiations between India and the U.S., Lambah said these are unlikely to affect Temasek’s portfolio in India. “We think the peak of high tariff rates is behind us after Liberation Day,” he said. “Most of our companies are focused on India’s domestic market and are insulated from global tariff changes.” On exits, Lambah said robust equity markets have enabled profitable outcomes. “We don’t have any preset timeline like private equity firms,” he said. “We think about IPOs when companies are ready, and the timing and valuations work for both existing and new shareholders.”