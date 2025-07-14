Home / Companies / News / Suraj Estate launches residential project worth Rs 120 cr in Mumbai

Suraj Estate launches residential project worth Rs 120 cr in Mumbai

"Strategically located in Prabhadevi one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighborhoods the project has an estimated gross development value of Rs 120 crore, the filing stated

realty sector, real estate
Designed as a 21-storey residential tower, Suraj Aureva offers 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments at prices starting at Rs 2.47 crore, the company said. Representative image.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
Suraj Estate Developers has launched a luxury residential project with potential gross development value of Rs 120 crore in the financial capital of the country, according to an exchange filing.

"Strategically located in Prabhadevi one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential neighborhoods the project has an estimated gross development value of Rs 120 crore, the filing stated.

The new residential project addresses the growing demand for premium yet compact homes in a locality where new supply in such configurations remains limited, the Mumbai-based developer said. 

ALSO READ: Indian real estate set to gain as investment shifts amid UAE visa changes

Designed as a 21-storey residential tower, Suraj Aureva offers 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments at prices starting at Rs 2.47 crore, it added.

The company plans to launch a mix of residential and commercial developments with the combined GDV of Rs 2,000 crore, contribution from pre-projects such as Park View 1, Lobo Villa in Mahim, JRU project in Byculla, and Shivaji Park project, in 2025-26. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Real Estate RealtyMumbai

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

