Home / Companies / News / Temasek leads $140 mn Ola Electric funding at $5.4 bn valuation: Report

Temasek leads $140 mn Ola Electric funding at $5.4 bn valuation: Report

Ola Electric, founded by Bhavish Aggarwal and backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, has become India's e-scooter market leader with a 32% share

Reuters NEW DELHI
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Singapore's investment firm Temasek led a $140 million funding round in India's Ola Electric at a valuation of $5.4 billion, two sources with the direct knowledge said, the latest funding for the e-scooter maker before its initial public offering.

The investment round has been closed and Ola will be receiving the funds within a week's time, though there will be another round of fund raising before it files papers for an up to $1 billion IPO planned for late 2023, said the first source.

Ola did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Temasek, which is an existing investor in Ola Electric, declined to comment.

Ola Electric, founded by Bhavish Aggarwal and backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, has become India's e-scooter market leader with a 32% share, competing with Ather Energy as well as companies such as TVS Motor and Hero Electric.

Valued at $5 billion last year, Ola sold around 95,000 e-scooters during April-August 2023, industry data showed. It recorded an operating loss of $136 million on a revenue of $335 million in the fiscal ended March 2023, Reuters reported.

The Indian government has said it wants electric variants to account for 70% of two-wheeler sales - which also include motorcycles - by 2030, a huge jump from 14% currently.

 

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah; Additional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Dhwani Pandya; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Also Read

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

IPO-bound Ola Electric recorded $136 million loss in FY23: Report

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Ola Electric founder Bhavish advances plan for IPO as e-scooters take off

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

Gaming firm Nazara Technologies to raise Rs 410 cr from SBI Mutual Fund

Google Cloud partners with CERT-In to train govt officials in cybersecurity

L&T sees share of private orders settle at a third but remain below peak

HCLTech wins multiyear cloud services deal from Germany's Siemens AG

Vedanta Resources plans to meet investors as it faces $2 billion debt bill

Topics :TemasekOla Electric MobilityfundingsElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story