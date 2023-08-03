Temasek to invest Rs 1,200 cr in M&M EV arm at Rs 80,580 crore valuation

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) announced on Thursday that Singapore's investment firm, Temasek, will inject Rs 1,200 crore into M&M's four-wheeler passenger electric vehicle subsidiary, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd (MEAL). This move pegs MEAL's valuation at up to Rs 80,580 crore ($9.8 billion), marking a 15 per cent increase from the Rs 70,070 crore valuation last year when British International Investments (BII) invested.

M&M and Temasek have finalised a binding agreement for the latter to invest Rs 1,200 crore in the form of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), which values MEAL at Rs 80,580 crore. This investment will see Temasek acquire an ownership stake ranging from 1.49 per cent to 2.97 per cent in MEAL.

Temasek will join BII as an investor in MEAL, which had previously invested Rs 1,925 crore mid-last year at a valuation of Rs 70,070 crore. BII's investment was made via compulsorily convertible instruments, providing it with an ownership stake between 2.75 per cent and 4.76 per cent in MEAL.

M&M affirmed that the investment is consistent with the Mahindra Group's plan to minimise dilution.

Anish Shah, managing director & chief executive officer of M&M, stated that having Temasek, known for its robust global governance, as a partner is a significant step towards executing its strategy for future leadership in electric sports utility vehicles.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer, Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M, commented, "We demonstrated Mahindra's ambition to build a globally desirable brand with the reveal of our born electric vehicle portfolio based on the INGLO platform in August 2022 in the UK. With Temasek now on board as an investor, we have bolstered our global strategic partnerships and are aiming for 20 per cent to 30 per cent of Mahindra's sports utility vehicle sales to come from electric vehicles by 2030.

In 2021, M&M's industry peer, Tata Motors, secured an investment of Rs 7,500 crore from TPG Rise Climate and ADQ for its electric vehicle business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Private Ltd (TPEML), valuing the EV arm at $9.1 billion.

Reports indicate that Tata Motors is also actively seeking to raise funds as it plans to retire a portion of its outstanding debt.

In December, M&M indicated plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Pune. The company aims to launch a new sports utility vehicle on the INGLO platform, the XUVe8, in December 2024. This will be followed by the launch of four more electric vehicles on the INGLO platform until October 2026 and beyond.