Tesla begins hiring in India: What are 13 jobs the company is offering?

Tesla, a US-based electric car company led by billionaire Elon Musk, has started hiring in India. The company has posted job advertisements for 13 positions in Mumbai and Delhi on LinkedIn. This move signals Tesla’s plans to enter the Indian market after Musk’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent US visit.

According to the jobs post on LinkedIn, the available jobs include roles in customer service, vehicle maintenance, sales, business operations, and marketing. Out of the 13 positions, 12 are full-time, while one is part-time. All jobs require employees to work on-site, meaning candidates will have to be physically present at Tesla’s locations in Mumbai or Delhi.

How to apply?

The candidates who are interested in working for Tesla can apply for these jobs through the company’s official Careers website. The job listings are available on Tesla’s LinkedIn page, where applicants can select their preferred role, fill in their details, and submit their applications.

List of Tesla job openings in India

1. Tesla Advisor (Mumbai, Delhi)

* This role involves assisting customers who visit Tesla showrooms to learn about the company’s electric vehicles.

* The candidate must have good communication skills, time management abilities, and sales experience.

Also Read

* A valid driver’s license is required.

* The candidate must also be willing to work in shifts and have customer service experience.

* Job type: Full-time

2. Service Advisor (Mumbai, Delhi)

* This role requires direct interaction with customers to answer queries and resolve issues related to Tesla vehicles.

* The candidate will handle phone calls, emails, and in-person inquiries and must have knowledge of automotive repairs and servicing.

* Experience with dealer management systems, Outlook, and MS Office is preferred.

* Fluency in English and local languages is required.

* Job type: Full-time

3. Parts Advisor (Mumbai, Delhi)

* The candidate will manage vehicle parts inventory and process transactions for Tesla’s service department.

* Prior experience in the automotive industry (1-3 years) and materials service and distribution (2-5 years) is required.

* Customer service skills and basic technical support knowledge are preferred.

* Job type: Full-time

4. Inside Sales Advisor (Mumbai)

* The candidate will help build a Tesla inside sales team that will respond to customer inquiries about purchasing Tesla cars.

* A bachelor’s degree is preferred, but relevant experience in a customer-facing role can be considered instead.

* Job type: Full-time

5. Service Manager (Mumbai, Delhi)

* The Service Manager will lead Tesla’s service team and handle daily operations.

* The role requires technical knowledge of Tesla vehicles and experience in service systems, processes, and procedures.

* Fluency in English and local languages is necessary.

* Job type: Full-time

6. Service Technician (Mumbai, Delhi)

* The candidate will inspect, repair, and service Tesla electric vehicles.

* Responsibilities include operating hand and power tools, performing equipment inspections, and pre-delivery inspections of new Tesla cars.

* Required experience: 1-3 years in a dealership environment and 3-5 years in the automotive industry.

* A valid driver’s license is mandatory.

* Job type: Full-time

7. Store Manager (Mumbai, Delhi)

* The Store Manager will oversee Tesla’s retail operations and drive sales in Mumbai and Delhi.

* The role involves team management, recruitment, training, and overall sales execution.

* Required experience: 8+ years in the retail industry and at least three years in a management role.

* Job type: Full-time

8. Customer Support Supervisor (Mumbai)

* The candidate will supervise Tesla’s customer service team.

* Experience in interviewing and selecting candidates is required.

* Experience in customer support team management, CRM systems, and troubleshooting programs is preferred.

* Job type: Full-time

9. Customer Support Specialist (Mumbai)

* The candidate will handle customer inquiries and provide support.

* At least two years of experience in technical support or a call center (preferably in the automotive industry) is required.

* Knowledge of customer management systems, Outlook, and MS Office Suite is preferred.

* Job type: Full-time

10. Delivery Operations Specialist (Mumbai) – Part-time

* The candidate will oversee the delivery of new Tesla vehicles to customers.

* Responsibilities include coordinating paperwork and administrative tasks at the delivery center.

* Required experience: 3+ years in a relevant field.

* A valid driver’s license is mandatory.

* Job type: Part-time

11. Order Operations Specialist (Mumbai)

* The candidate will manage vehicle sales and delivery processes.

* Strong knowledge of CRM systems and experience in sales-related processes are required.

* Job type: Full-time

12. Business Operations Analyst (Mumbai)

* The candidate will support Tesla’s sales team and manage the order pipeline from booking to delivery.

* Job type: Full-time

13. Consumer Engagement Manager (Mumbai)

* The candidate will oversee Tesla’s marketing strategies, content creation, and consumer events in India.

* Experience in the EV market and marketing strategy development is required.

* At least 7+ years of experience in a relevant field is needed.

* Candidate must be fluent in English and local languages and have experience with MS Office.

* Job type: Full-time