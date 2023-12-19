Thai acquisition offers additional growth engine for Devyani International

The stock of quick service restaurant (QSR) major Devyani International (Devyani) was up 5.3 per cent after the company announced that it had acquired Thai-based QSR Restaurants Development Company. The acquired entity is one of the franchisees of Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC, in Thailand and runs 274 outlets in that country. The acquisition will mark Devyani’s entry into Thailand and will expand its international presence to three countries, with the other two being Nigeria and Nepal.

The deal, carried out in partnership with global investment firm Temasek, was clinched at a cost of Rs 1,066 crore ($128.9 million). Devyani will invest Rs 341 crore, while Temasek and a local Thai partner will pay Rs 328 crore and Rs 11 crore, respectively. The rest of the acquisition cost is expected to be funded by Thai bank debt of Rs 348 crore.

The transaction values the company at 0.9 times its financial year 23 (FY23) enterprise value (EV) to sales and 8 times FY23 EV to operating profit. Given that the acquired Thai firm was eyeing a deal value of $300 million a couple of years ago, the deal value of $130 million has come at reasonable valuations.

The acquisition, to be completed by the end of FY24, will position DIL as a key player in the Thailand QSR market and will pave the way for additional growth and expansion, says Motilal Oswal Research. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 220 a share.

The company highlighted that KFC is the market leader in the QSR category in Thailand, with the brand presence of 1,009 stores at four times the nearest multinational chain. Its large presence (vis-à-vis other chains) is also on account of the fact that poultry is the largest contributor in the Thai meat consumption basket.

Nuvama Research, too, believes that the acquisition looks attractive given Thailand’s dynamics (upper middle-income economy, poultry consumption, KFC leadership) and valuations (versus South East Asian peers). The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225.

The company has chalked out a growth strategy which includes doubling the store count in Thailand from the current 274 over the next decade. This will mean 7 per cent annual growth in store additions, with revenue growth expected to be in the low single digits as same store sales growth is pegged at lower single digits.

In addition to Devyani’s plan to double store count over the next 10 years and the scope of low to mid single digit same store sales growth (SSG) profile, Emkay Research believes there could be potential margin gains of 200-300 basis points over this period.



However, they have a reduce rating due to the macro headwinds in the India business. Say Devanshu Bansal and Vishal Panjwani of the brokerage, “While further acquisition of territories, stronger recovery in the tourism space, and better margin delivery remain potential upsides, we would like to be conservative as of now.” The reduce rating with a target price of Rs 165 is on account of muted demand trends in KFC India, challenges in the pizza category, and macroeconomic issues in Nigeria.

Despite the spurt in stock prices on Tuesday, the stock has been an underperformer and is down 14 per cent from its September highs, given slowdown and demand conditions in its core domestic market. Even on a one-year basis, the returns at 3 per cent (benchmark Sensex has up 16 per cent) are nothing to write home about. Investors should await steady growth trends in the India business before considering the stock.