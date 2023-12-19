Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel arm Periama acquires JSW USA, purchases remaining 10% stake

JSW Steel arm Periama acquires JSW USA, purchases remaining 10% stake

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
JSW Steel on Tuesday said its arm Periama Holdings LLC (Periama) has completed the acquisition of JSW USA by purchasing the remaining 10 per cent stake in its "common stock".

Periama Holdings LLC (Periama) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of domestic player JSW Steel.

"Periama on December 18, 2023 (US time) completed the acquisition by purchase of the remaining 10 per cent stake in the Common stock of JSW USA," the filing said.

Consequent to completion of this acquisition, Periama's shareholding in JSW USA has increased from 90 per cent (pre-acquisition) to 100 per cent (post-acquisition) and JSW USA has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Periama and a step down wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Steel, it said.

Topics :JSW steelJSW GroupStake saleSteel industries

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

