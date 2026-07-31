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Home / Companies / News / The challenge before CEO Ashiss Kumar Dash: To boost Infosys growth

The challenge before CEO Ashiss Kumar Dash: To boost Infosys growth

Infosys' revenue recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3 per cent during N R Narayana Murthy's period between financial year 1992-93 (FY93) and FY02

Ashiss Kumar Dash will be Infy's first professional CEO to be appointed from within its ranks.
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Ashiss Kumar Dash
Shreya Eswaran New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 11:33 PM IST
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Ashiss Kumar Dash, who is slated to take over as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys in April 2027, inherits a company whose revenue growth has gradually slowed across successive leadership tenures. The company’s revenue recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3 per cent under N R Narayana Murthy between financial year 1992-93 (FY93) and FY02.  This growth rate rose to 38.2 per cent under Nandan Nilekani, before moderating to 24.2 per cent under Kris Gopalakrishnan, 12.4 per cent under S D Shibulal, 15.7 per cent under Vishal Sikka, and 8 per cent under Salil Parekh. The slowdown coincided with challenging external economic conditions.  Despite the moderation in absolute revenue growth, Infosys largely maintained its competitive position relative to the Indian information technology services industry. 
 
 
   

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Topics :Infosys Company NewsInfosys Ltd

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 11:33 PM IST

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