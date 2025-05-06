The Good Bug raises ₹100 crore to scale gut health R&D and reach

Gut health-focused start-up The Good Bug (TGB) has raised ₹100 crore in a new funding round led by Susquehanna Asia VC, with participation from existing investor Fireside Ventures. The capital will be used to expand the company’s research and development capabilities, strengthen marketing and distribution, and hire talent across research, technology and business functions.

Founded in 2022 by Keshav Biyani and Prabhu Karthikeyan, TGB offers a range of synbiotics, probiotics, prebiotics, detox products, and fermented items such as kombucha and kefir. Its products are positioned to address issues related to digestion, obesity and women’s wellness, using microbiome and gut bacterial science.

This is the largest funding round for the company to date, following a $4 million (₹35 crore) Series A extension round in 2024 led by Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Marico Group Chairman Harsh Mariwala. Fireside Ventures led the company’s original Series A round in 2023.

TGB claims over one million customers across India and has recently launched a new product in the weight management segment — the “Advanced Metabolic System” — which the company says uses natural ingredients to elevate GLP-1 levels and reduce chronic gut inflammation.

Keshav Biyani, Co-founder of The Good Bug, said the funding will help scale the firm’s R&D efforts and increase consumer reach.

Bhavani Rana, Investment Advisor to Susquehanna Asia VC, said the firm sees potential in TGB’s microbiome-based approach to digestive health and cited India’s growing nutraceuticals market as a key growth driver.

Fireside Ventures Principal Ankur Khaitan said the investor remains committed to the company’s long-term strategy.

TGB’s latest round comes amid rising global interest in microbiome science and a broader consumer shift towards preventive health solutions.