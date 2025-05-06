Hilton to debut LXR in Bengaluru, double India portfolio in 5 years

Global hospitality giant Hilton is set to launch its luxury LXR Hotels & Resorts brand in India, with a debut property in Bengaluru by 2026.

The group also plans to open 29 new hotels nationwide over the next five years, in a bid to double its brand presence in India.

“India is a critical part of Hilton’s global growth strategy. As one of the world’s largest and most dynamic markets, it represents a major opportunity across brand segments — from luxury to premium economy,” said Chris Nassetta, President and Chief Executive Officer at Hilton.

At its first-ever brand showcase organised on Tuesday, the company featured ten of its brands, including trading hotels like Conrad Hotels & Resorts and DoubleTree by Hilton, as well as soon-to-debut brands like Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts and LXR Hotels & Resorts. The showcase also included its lifestyle brand Curio Collection and focused service brand Spark.

DoubleTree by Hilton currently stands as the company’s largest brand in India, with 11 operational hotels and 12 more under development in cities such as Siliguri, Bhopal, Kochi and Chandigarh.

In 2025, the company will also open its first Spark-branded property in the country, joining over 130 Spark hotels worldwide. Additionally, new Hampton-branded hotels are set to open across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Bihar.

Also Read

“India is a huge nugget of opportunity. Domestic tourism in the country has seen a significant rise, supported by improved infrastructure — well-connected highways, new privatised airports and commercial developments,” Clarence Tan, Senior Vice-President, Development, Asia Pacific at Hilton, told Business Standard.

“On the international front, foreign tourist inflow is poised to grow, driven by business travel and enabled by policies like e-visas,” Tan added.

Tan noted that India remains a nascent market for Hilton, while China leads with over 800 hotels in the Asia-Pacific region. Hilton has more than 8,600 properties globally and nearly 1.3 million rooms across 139 countries and territories. In India, it currently operates 32 trading hotels with over 4,000 rooms.