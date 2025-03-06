The Wealth Company eyes expansion, targets three-fold growth in Tamil Nadu

Mumbai-based The Wealth Company Asset Management, formerly Pantomath Capital Management, is planning to expand its presence in Tamil Nadu, targeting a three-fold growth in assets under management (AUM) from key cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli.

Currently, Chennai accounts for 5.15 per cent of the company's AUM, a figure that The Wealth Company aims to increase to 15 per cent. This strategic expansion is part of the company's broader vision to deepen its footprint in the region. This comes at a time when the company has achieved the milestone of raising over Rs 4,000 crore in AUM within just one year.

“Tamil Nadu is an important state for us, a state that offers game-changing potential. Our company has already seen significant traction in Chennai, which currently contributes 5.15 per cent (Rs 155.10 crore) to our total AUM. Building on this momentum, we plan to increase our presence in Tamil Nadu, targeting a 15 per cent share of our total AUM over the next three to five years,” said Madhu Lunawat, managing director, The Wealth Company Asset Management.

“We like businesses that can sustain generations and provide meaningful contributions to nation-building. India's true potential lies beyond its metropolitan hubs. The Tier-II and Tier-III regions hold immense promise, poised to drive economic growth from within. Our expansion into Tamil Nadu marks a strategic step in this direction, as we seek to tap into the region's latent potential. By focusing on these emerging areas, we aim to unlock new avenues for wealth creation, contributing to India's economic growth and development,” Lunawat added.

The Wealth Company (formerly Pantomath Capital Management) embarked on its journey in 2022, marking the launch of its maiden CAT-II AIF, India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF), with a total size of Rs 500 crore. The fund achieved its final close in November 2023. Building on this momentum, the company introduced Bharat Value Fund (Series-II) in April 2024, which garnered commitments of Rs 1,800 crore and reached full subscription in August 2024.

Its latest fund, Bharat Value Fund (Series-III), with a total size of Rs 2,500 crore (Rs 1,500 crore corpus with a green-shoe option of up to Rs 1,000 crore), was launched in October 2024 and currently has commitments exceeding Rs 1,500 crore.

“As India's investor ecosystem continues to mature, it is essential to harness wealth creation opportunities through a well-defined 'Exit Ideology'. Gone are the days when investors would invest in decade-duration funds. Investors have become extremely cognisant of the fact that the bottom line is of utmost importance in any enterprise. Our traditional industries are torchbearers and demonstrate that business cannot sustain beyond a few years if the model is skewed towards burning capital,” Lunawat said.