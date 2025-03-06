M&M ranks in top 1% of S&P Global's corporate sustainability assessment

Mahindra & Mahindra has secured a spot in the top 1 per cent of S&P Global’s 2025 Sustainability Yearbook.

According to S&P Global’s website, M&M is the only automobile manufacturer worldwide to be in the top 1 per cent of the companies recognised for leading sustainability initiative across various sectors, based on S&P Global’s annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The company has been recognised for its performance on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles

Announced on Thursday, the ranking places the Indian automaker among a group of 780 companies chosen from over 7,690 firms assessed globally for the 2025 edition.

This recognition comes after Mahindra’s recent leadership ranking in the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the automotive sector. The company scored 82 out of 100 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment — a 12-point rise from last year and its fourth consecutive year on the index.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a global sustainability leader by S&P Global. This achievement reflects our deep commitment to building a sustainable future for all our stakeholders. As the only automobile company in the top 1 per cent of the Sustainability Yearbook, we are setting a new benchmark for the industry and demonstrating that sustainable practices are integral to long-term success,” said Veejay Nakra, president of the Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra in a statement.

According to a statement from M&M, the company chalked up a perfect 100 percentile score in business ethics, risk and crisis management, and transparency and reporting. The company also demonstrated strong environmental stewardship, earning top scores in environmental policy and management and waste and pollutant management. Furthermore, M&M excelled in social responsibility, achieving high scores in customer relations, human rights, and human capital management, the company said.