No pets left behind: Uber Pets expands to Delhi, Mumbai for friendly rides

Ride-hailing platform Uber is expanding its Uber Pet service to Delhi and Mumbai, allowing pet-owners to travel comfortably with their furry companions. Following its launch in Bengaluru last year, Uber Pet is now available in three Indian cities, offering greater convenience and flexibility for pet parents.

Available both on-demand and as a reserve option, Uber Pet offers riders the choice to book a ride instantly or plan in advance. The new on-demand feature ensures that pet parents no longer have to leave their beloved pets behind, making Uber Pet a stress-free mobility solution for those who want to travel together with their pets, the company said in a press statement.

Additionally, Uber has joined hands with Heads Up for Tails (HUFT), a leading pet care brand in India, to offer exclusive benefits. Riders traveling with their pets to HUFT stores and spas in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru can avail of special discounts on Uber Pet rides. Showing an Uber Pet receipt at HUFT outlets unlocks exciting perks for pet parents, making each journey even more rewarding.

Shweta Mantri, head, rider verticals, Uber India and South Asia, said, “After listening to the feedback from pet parents, we’re now offering the option to book Uber Pet on-demand, making travel with your pets easier than ever. Our collaboration with Heads Up for Tails ensures that pet parents have an even more enjoyable experience, with great perks at HUFT stores. Together, we’re making travel with pets not just easier, but more fun too!”

With this expansion and the HUFT partnership, Uber is continuing its mission to make travel easier and more enjoyable for pet parents.

Rashi Sanon Narang, founder, Heads Up For Tails, said, “...We’re delighted to join forces with Uber Pet to bring pet-friendly travel to new heights in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Our partnership is all about enhancing the pet parent experience — from seamless rides with Uber Pet to exclusive in-store perks that make every journey more rewarding. Together, we’re committed to making every adventure with your pets safe, fun, and effortless.”

Also Read

How to book an Uber pet ride

>Open the Uber app and enter your destination in the ‘Where to’ box

>Scroll down and select the ‘Uber Pet’ option

>Review the booking details and tap ‘Confirm’

>Enjoy a pet-friendly ride with ease