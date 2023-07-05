Home / Companies / News / Thomas Cook India rejigs top management, appoints Mahesh Iyer as MD & CEO

Thomas Cook India rejigs top management, appoints Mahesh Iyer as MD & CEO

His appointment will be for a fresh term of five years commencing from July 5, 2023, to July 4, 2028, not liable to retire by rotation, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Wednesday announced top-level rejig with Madhavan Menon designated as Executive Chairman while Mahesh Iyer has been elevated as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The company's board of directors in its meeting on Wednesday approved the re-designation and appointment of Menon as Executive Chairman in the category of Whole-Time Director from his earlier designation as Chairman and Managing Director, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.

His appointment will be for a fresh term of five years commencing from July 5, 2023, to July 4, 2028, not liable to retire by rotation, it added.

Further, the board approved Menon's continuation as Executive Chairman on attaining the age of 70 years on February 12, 2025, during his tenure, it added.

The company said its board also approved the re-designation of Iyer as MD and CEO from his earlier designation as Executive Director and CEO.

Iyer's re-designation as Managing Director and CEO shall be effective from July 5, 2023, for a fresh term of five years.

The new designations of both Menon and Iyer are subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the ensuing 46th Annual General Meeting scheduled on August 23, 2023, the filing said.

Also Read

Thomas Cook India's Q4 total income rises 150% to Rs 1,300 crore

Thomas Cook India's arm, Kanoo Travel to form joint venture in Saudi Arabia

Tour operators welcome govt move to defer hike in TCS on overseas packages

India's tourism will become stronger with G20 presidency: Thomas Cook CMD

Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, LTIMindtree together launch 'Green Carpet'

Ingka Centre to open its first India retail centre in Gurugram in 2025

Steel demand to grow on supportive policy reforms: Tata Steel Chairman

Fintech firm BharatPe appoints Pankaj Goel as chief technology officer

Amazon miniTV to soon launch first set of Hindi dubbed International shows

Adani Wilmar reports 25% YoY volume growth in Q1FY24 due to strong demand

Topics :Thomas Cook (India)Thomas CookThomas Cook CMD Madhavan Menon

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story