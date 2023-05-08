Home / Companies / News / Three entities of SAIL supply special desired grade steel for Central Vista

Three entities of SAIL supply special desired grade steel for Central Vista

Recently, the steel melting shop 2 of BSP fulfilled the requirement of Alloy Steel Plant by casting special grade blooms for use in the automobile sector

R Krishna Das Raipur
Three entities of SAIL supply special desired grade steel for Central Vista

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three entities of the state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL), including Chhattisgarh-based Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), have supplied special desired grade steel for the Central Vista project coming up in the national capital.
Besides Bhilai, IISCO, Burnpur, and Durgapur Steel Plant of SAIL supplied steel for the Central Vista project, a BSP spokesperson said. The SAIL has so far supplied around 34,000 tonnes of steel for use in construction of the project facilities, the spokesperson said, adding that the BSP had so far supplied around 8,500 tonnes of highly corrosion resistant (HCR) grade of TMT Bars for the project.

Steel supplied from BSP includes TMT bars of 25 and 32 millimeters (mm) diameter in HCR grade from the plant’s merchant mill and TMT 16 mm in HCR grade from the plant’s modern Bar and Rod Mill.
Besides dams, hydro-electric and nuclear power projects, bridges, highways, flyovers, tunnels, and high-rise buildings all over the country, TMT Bars from SAIL-Bhilai have also been used is some landmark projects, such as Bandra Worli Sea Link Bridge, Statue of Unity, Agra Expressway on which fighter planes have landed and in several bridges and tunnels in north and northeast India.

The SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant has also been supplying TMT Bars for use in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, famous as the bullet train project. SAIL-BSP has supplied over 190,000 tonnes of steel, mostly TMT bars for use in construction of this project. In December, SAIL-BSP had rolled out 4,000 tonnes of TMT bars in 9-metre length in 16-mm diameter from its modern bar and rod Mill, out of which more than 3,000 T was supplied to meet specific length requirement of high-speed bullet train project.
Recently, the steel melting shop 2 of BSP fulfilled the requirement of Alloy Steel Plant by casting special grade blooms for use in the automobile sector.

Also Read

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

Steel stocks firm after export duty removal: GPIL, SAIL climb up to 19%

SAIL sends 4k tonnes TMT bars for bullet train project in Chhattisgarh

Mehul Kothari is bullish on Hind Petroleum, SAIL; check why

Stocks to watch: M&M, Nykaa, SAIL, Sun Pharma, NALCO, Oil India, Tata Steel

Nexus Select Trust raises nearly Rs 1,440 crore from anchor investors

ADF Foods' net profit increases by 72% to Rs 20 cr in March quarter

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

Digging deeper: Coal India's 1-bn tonne target to spur mining in states

US investment firm Invesco cuts Swiggy valuation by half to $5.5 billion

Topics :Central Vista ProjectSAIL

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story