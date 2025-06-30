LTTS, Thyssenkrupp to set up automotive software development centre in Pune

Global steering systems provider thyssenkrupp Steering and L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a global engineering and technology services company, today announced a strategic agreement to establish a software development centre in Pune, India.
LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering.
“We are excited to partner with LTTS to expand our software capabilities in India,” said Richard Hirschmann, Senior Vice-President of R&D at thyssenkrupp Steering. “This centre will play a crucial role in driving innovation and delivering next-generation steering solutions to our global customers.”
Centre to focus on safety-critical steering software
The new facility will focus on developing safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies, while supporting thyssenkrupp’s global engineering expansion. The collaboration further strengthens LTTS’s global reputation in engineering intelligent and sustainable mobility, the company said.
Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering, added: “We are driven by a clear strategic ambition: to be the most trusted partner for steering solutions worldwide. We aim to shape the future of mobility through innovation, operational excellence and strong global partnerships.”
thyssenkrupp Steering has a longstanding legacy in steering system development. The company holds deep expertise in electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software, and strong competence in steering technologies. Its work includes forward-looking innovations such as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which delivers enhanced comfort, advanced safety and supports highly autonomous driving through high-level integration of steering, brakes, drivetrain and dampers.
LTTS to strengthen software-led mobility solutions
Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, said: “This collaboration with thyssenkrupp Steering highlights LTTS’s leadership in the mobility space. Our expertise in electrification, hybrid systems and software-defined vehicle architectures drives intelligent, sustainable mobility—supported by over 250 programmes, 350 patents and 45 labs.
“By adding a prominent Tier-I automotive partner to our portfolio, this partnership reaffirms our role as the go-to innovation partner for future-ready mobility solutions.”
The Pune centre will serve as a hub for cutting-edge software development, including embedded systems, functional safety and cybersecurity—aligned with the rising demand for intelligent and connected vehicle technologies
