LTTS, Thyssenkrupp to set up automotive software development centre in Pune

Global steering systems provider thyssenkrupp Steering and L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a global engineering and technology services company, today announced a strategic agreement to establish a software development centre in Pune, India.

LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering.

“We are excited to partner with LTTS to expand our software capabilities in India,” said Richard Hirschmann, Senior Vice-President of R&D at thyssenkrupp Steering. “This centre will play a crucial role in driving innovation and delivering next-generation steering solutions to our global customers.”

Centre to focus on safety-critical steering software The new facility will focus on developing safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies, while supporting thyssenkrupp’s global engineering expansion. The collaboration further strengthens LTTS’s global reputation in engineering intelligent and sustainable mobility, the company said. ALSO READ: Automotive component industry likely to grow 8-10% in FY26, says ICRA Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering, added: “We are driven by a clear strategic ambition: to be the most trusted partner for steering solutions worldwide. We aim to shape the future of mobility through innovation, operational excellence and strong global partnerships.” thyssenkrupp Steering has a longstanding legacy in steering system development. The company holds deep expertise in electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software, and strong competence in steering technologies. Its work includes forward-looking innovations such as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which delivers enhanced comfort, advanced safety and supports highly autonomous driving through high-level integration of steering, brakes, drivetrain and dampers.