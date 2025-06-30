Home / Companies / News / LTTS, Thyssenkrupp to set up automotive software development centre in Pune

LTTS, Thyssenkrupp to set up automotive software development centre in Pune

The strategic partnership will drive development of safety-critical software and next-gen steering systems for global markets, strengthening India's role in mobility innovation

L&T Technology Services ltts
LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering. (File Image)
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global steering systems provider thyssenkrupp Steering and L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a global engineering and technology services company, today announced a strategic agreement to establish a software development centre in Pune, India.
 
LTTS will establish and manage the software hub in Pune on behalf of thyssenkrupp Steering.
 
“We are excited to partner with LTTS to expand our software capabilities in India,” said Richard Hirschmann, Senior Vice-President of R&D at thyssenkrupp Steering. “This centre will play a crucial role in driving innovation and delivering next-generation steering solutions to our global customers.” 

Centre to focus on safety-critical steering software

 
The new facility will focus on developing safety-critical software for advanced steering technologies, while supporting thyssenkrupp’s global engineering expansion. The collaboration further strengthens LTTS’s global reputation in engineering intelligent and sustainable mobility, the company said.
 
Patrick Vith, CEO of thyssenkrupp Steering, added: “We are driven by a clear strategic ambition: to be the most trusted partner for steering solutions worldwide. We aim to shape the future of mobility through innovation, operational excellence and strong global partnerships.”     
thyssenkrupp Steering has a longstanding legacy in steering system development. The company holds deep expertise in electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software, and strong competence in steering technologies. Its work includes forward-looking innovations such as the Vehicle Motion Control system, which delivers enhanced comfort, advanced safety and supports highly autonomous driving through high-level integration of steering, brakes, drivetrain and dampers.
 

LTTS to strengthen software-led mobility solutions

 
Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services, said: “This collaboration with thyssenkrupp Steering highlights LTTS’s leadership in the mobility space. Our expertise in electrification, hybrid systems and software-defined vehicle architectures drives intelligent, sustainable mobility—supported by over 250 programmes, 350 patents and 45 labs.   
 
“By adding a prominent Tier-I automotive partner to our portfolio, this partnership reaffirms our role as the go-to innovation partner for future-ready mobility solutions.”
 
The Pune centre will serve as a hub for cutting-edge software development, including embedded systems, functional safety and cybersecurity—aligned with the rising demand for intelligent and connected vehicle technologies

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Urban Vault to invest ₹100 crore in FY26 to expand co-working footprint

Jumbotail raises $120 million in funding round led by SC Ventures

Delhi developer Anant Raj to invest $2 billion on India data center boom

Adani Ports unit plans to raise ₹3,000 crore via local currency bonds

India poised to emerge as global manufacturing powerhouse: M&M Group CEO

Topics :ThyssenKruppL&T Technology Services LTTSLTTSL&T LTTSautomotive industry

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story