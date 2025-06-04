Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / LTTS signs deal with US-based Tennant to develop industrial cleaning tech

LTTS signs deal with US-based Tennant to develop industrial cleaning tech

L&T Technology Services will set up offshore development centre for NYSE-listed company

L&T Technology Services ltts

The two companies will “accelerate” the development of industrial cleaning technologies

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has signed a strategic agreement with US-based Tennant Company for developing industrial cleaning technologies, said the subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday.
 
LTTS will set up a dedicated offshore development centre (ODC) with a scalable engineering team to support Tennant’s efforts in new product development, product life cycle management, and key business functions. Tennant Company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, provides sustainable cleaning solutions.
 
The two companies will “accelerate” the development of industrial cleaning technologies, using LTTS’ expertise in embedded systems, Internet of Things and digital engineering, said a statement.
 
 
“As Tennant continues to redefine industrial cleaning through innovation and a strong commitment to a greener future, LTTS is proud to collaborate in advancing next-generation solutions in its sustainability segment,” said Alind Saxena, executive director & president - mobility & tech at LTTS.
 
“By leveraging our expertise in engineering design, manufacturing, and supply chain optimisation, we are committed to enabling intelligent, responsible products, enhancing efficiencies, and supporting Tennant’s growth in emerging technologies to build a sustainable and responsible tomorrow,” he said.
 
Using a dedicated team of engineers, the development centre will work to improve Tennant’s product innovation, optimise performance, and integrate smart automation in its industrial cleaning portfolio. The collaboration also sets the stage for broader innovation in emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific.
 
“Working with LTTS enables us to harness world-class engineering capabilities and accelerate our product roadmap. Reinforcing a shared commitment to pioneering transformative solutions, the dedicated ODC will play a crucial role in driving new innovations that align with our mission to create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world,” said Pat Schottler, chief marketing & technology officer of Tennant Company.

More From This Section

Adani airports

Adani Airports raises $750 mn to refinance debt and expand six airports

Jensen Huang, Nvidia

Nvidia overtakes Microsoft to become world's most valuable company again

YES BANK

Yes Bank to raise ₹16,000 crore via equity and debt; caps dilution at 10%

kia

Ex-Kia India workers, scrap dealers face probe over theft of 1,008 engines

buy sell stock

Quick Routes Int'l exits Zinka Logistics; sells 9% stake for ₹672 crore

Topics : L&T Technology Services L&T Tech Services L&T Technology LTTS L&T Technology Services LTTS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon