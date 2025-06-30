Urban Vault to invest ₹100 crore in FY26 to expand co-working footprint

“Delhi NCR is one of the most important office markets in the country and plays a pivotal role in our national growth strategy,” said Amal Mishra, CEO of Urban Vault. “We plan to invest over ₹100 crore in FY26 to fuel our expansion across key commercial hubs in India. We are witnessing strong demand across all our markets and expect to close FY26 with an annual run rate of over ₹250 crore.”

Founded in 2018, Urban Vault currently operates a pan-India portfolio of over 2.5 million square feet, offering customised workspace solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company manages 40,000 seats and maintains a growing presence in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune and now Gurgaon.

The company is actively exploring high-potential micro-markets in Gurugram, including Sector 44, Udyog Vihar and Golf Course Extension Road. Plans are also underway to launch operations along the Noida Expressway.

Urban Vault has unveiled two new premium centres on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road, further strengthening its presence in the business district. Located in Paras Twin Tower, Sector 54, the centres collectively add 35,000 square feet of Grade A workspace.

To maintain its growth momentum, the firm has leased 50,000 square feet of premium office space in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD). The new facility spans three floors at Prestige Obelisk on Kasturba Road and will accommodate nearly 1,000 seats.

In April, Urban Vault expanded into Pune’s flex space market by leasing a 35,000 square foot facility at Ambrosia Galaxy on Baner High Street. The new centre offers 700 seats, with per-seat pricing ranging from ₹6,500 to ₹8,000. Designed to serve enterprises, start-ups and SMEs, the space provides flexible and scalable workspace solutions.