Home / Companies / News / Timken India promoter pares 6.6% stake for Rs 1,956 cr through open market

Timken India promoter pares 6.6% stake for Rs 1,956 cr through open market

Timken Singapore Pte offloaded a total of 50 lakh shares in 17 tranches through separate block deals on the BSE

Shares
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Timken Singapore Pte, promoter of bearings-maker Timken India, on Tuesday offloaded a 6.6 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,956 crore through open market transactions.

Axis Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, UTI MF, HDFC Life Insurance, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, BofA Securities Europe SA, Singapore government and Monetary Authority of Singapore were among the buyers of Timken India's shares.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Timken Singapore Pte offloaded a total of 50 lakh shares in 17 tranches through separate block deals on the BSE.

As per the data, Timken Singapore sold 50 lakh shares, amounting to a 6.6 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Timken India. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 3,913.35 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 1,956.67 crore.

After the share sale, shareholding of Timken Singapore Pte has reduced to 51.06 per cent from 57.70 per cent in the company.

On Tuesday, shares of Timken India rose 2.78 per cent to close at Rs 4,062.80 apiece on the BSE.

In June last year, Timken Singapore Pte divested a 10.1 per cent stake in Timken India, for Rs 2,362 crore.

ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises gets board nod to raise Rs 16,600 crore via QIP

In a separate transaction on the NSE, Chinese conglomerate Tencent offloaded a 1.2 per cent stake in PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, for Rs 664 crore through an open market transaction.

Tencent through its affiliate Tencent Cloud Europe BV sold 55 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.2 per cent stake in PB Fintech, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,208.20 per piece, taking the deal size to Rs 664.51 crore.

After the share sale, stakeholding of Tencent Cloud Europe BV in PB Fintech declined to 5.05 per cent from 6.26 per cent.

Details of the buyers of shares could not be ascertained.

On Tuesday, shares of PB Fintech plunged 4.62 per cent to close at Rs 1,194.40 apiece on the NSE.

PB Fintech operates the online insurance platform Policybazaar and the credit comparison portal Paisabazaar. Both platforms address large and highly underpenetrated online insurance and lending markets.

Also Read

Timken India surges 6% after 5 million shares change hands via block deals

Axis Bank Q4 preview: PAT may stay tepid, NIM could contract, say analysts

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Axis Bank re-rating to continue on steady NIMs, cheap valuation: Analysts

ITC Hotel Ltd's demerger plan gets approval from competition watchdog

Hindalco Industries looks to garner $945 million via Novelis US IPO

360 One bets big on health care, technology, and financial services

AI, cloud, and super app: Adani group looks to bet big on technology

China's BYD launches new hybrid vehicle tech with lower fuel consumption

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Timken India ABC Bearingsshare salesBSEAxis Mutual Fund

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story