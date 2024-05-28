AI, cloud, and super app: Adani group looks to bet big on technology

Coal-to-airports conglomerate Adani group is set to make a splash in the tech world. The group is considering the creation of customised artificial intelligence (AI) models for commercial prospects and consolidating digital services on a super app, according to people in the know.

The Adani One app, part of its consumer-facing businesses, is reportedly in talks to expand into e-commerce and digital payments, according to a Financial Times report. The conglomerate is also looking to offer online shopping through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“They (Adani group) have started some initial talks of getting on the ONDC platform. But it’s still too early,” a source told Business Standard. The group did not respond to an email query until press time.

Currently, the Adani group operates across multiple sectors, such as energy and utilities, transportation, and logistics. With its presence across these major sectors, the company is planning to utilise sectoral data and train AI models, said another source. The plan, source said, is to enable the company to create targeted industry-specific AI models and solutions that can have the potential to be commercialised at a later stage after testing. Similarly, the company may offer cloud services which currently support its own operations.

The focus on AI and the larger tech space comes amid intensifying competition among India’s top conglomerates -- namely Reliance Industries (RIL) and the Tata group. Tata and RIL entered into separate partnerships with US technology giant Nvidia to build AI supercomputers in September last year.

Earlier this year, Adani announced the setting up of a joint venture with Sweden’s EQT-owned EdgeConneX with a total investment of Rs 50,000 crore. The company aims to develop one gigawatt (GW) of data centre capacity by 2030.

In December, the Adani group formed a joint venture (JV) with a unit of the UAE’s International Holding Co. (IHC) to explore AI and other technologies. The JV, known as Sirius International Holding, will explore Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, besides AI. The company is considering the consolidation of digital services, such as electricity and gas bills, airports, and real estate.