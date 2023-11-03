Titan Company Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 916 cr; income up 37%

C K Venkataraman, managing director, Titan Company, said, "All our consumer businesses achieved healthy growth for the quarter. The watches and wearables business crossed quarterly revenues of over 1,000 crore, an important milestone in their journey. The jewellery business continued to shine well growing nearly 27 per cent in consumer sales over last year. The store expansions in key markets are progressing well. We retain our focus on improving market share by offering differentiated products to our consumers touching their everyday lives in a meaningful way. The festive season in Q3 has started well and we are optimistic for our performance in the rest of the financial year."