Yet to see slowdown in sales post govt's gold directives: Titan MD

“What will happen if gold prices continue to rise at a certain rate? Customers' wallets are not going up at that rate. If gold price continues to go up, more and more Indians will be comfortable with lower caratage. Simply because it's hard on the pocket. Fourteen-carat was not at all acceptable if I go seven years back. Today, 14-carat is par for the course. Eighteen-carat plain gold jewellery was only for the very western, Italian kind of looks but today we are doing 18-carat in traditional wedding jewellery also,” explained Chawla.