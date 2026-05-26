Yet to see slowdown in sales post govt's gold directives: Titan MD

“If that impacts sentiment significantly, it means that if you were expecting to grow at a certain rate, you will grow at a lower rate. Then, all you need to do is manage your P&L wisely. But does it mean we will slow down on our investments in manufacturing, investments in technology, investments in retail? Does it mean we slow down investments in businesses which are growing and sub-threshold? No, we will not,” Chawla added.
For Titan, its flagship jewellery business, known for brands such as Tanishq, Mia, and Caratlane, contributes about 90 per cent to the topline, up from about 82 per cent six years ago. The business grew about 48 per cent to Rs 79,660 crore in the last financial year compared to a year earlier.