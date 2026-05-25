India may end refined copper import dependency in two years: Hindalco MD

India could eliminate its dependence on imported refined copper within the next two years as new smelting and recycling capacities come onstream, according to Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco Industries, who outlined an aggressive expansion, integration and resource-security strategy for the metal amid tightening global supply conditions.

“Within the next two years, India will not be dependent on imported copper going forward,” Pai said on Monday during a media interaction following the company’s 2025-26 (FY26) earnings announcement.