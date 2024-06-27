Home / Companies / News / Vraj Iron and Steel's Rs 171 cr IPO subscribed 16.9 times on Day 2 of offer

Vraj Iron and Steel's Rs 171 cr IPO subscribed 16.9 times on Day 2 of offer

The initial share sale received bids for 10,37,65,824 shares against 61,38,462 shares on offer, as per NSE data

ipo market listing share market
Vraj Iron and Steel on Tuesday said it raised a little over Rs 51 crore from anchor investors. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of Vraj Iron and Steel got subscribed 16.90 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

The Rs 171-crore initial share sale received bids for 10,37,65,824 shares against 61,38,462 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The quota for non-institutional investors received 32.51 times subscription while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 19.35 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 91 per cent subscription.

Vraj Iron and Steel on Tuesday said it raised a little over Rs 51 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.

Shares will be available for public subscription in the range of Rs 195 to Rs 207 per scrip.

The company will use the IPO proceeds for expansion projects at the Bilaspur facility in Chhattisgarh and general corporate purposes.

Raipur-based Vraj Iron and Steel is into manufacturing sponge iron, MS (Mid Steel) billets, and TMT (Thermo Mechanical Treatment) bars.

It operates through two manufacturing plants at Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE and the BSE.

Also Read

Vraj Iron and Steel IPO Day 2: Subscription status, GMP, Should you apply?

Investors subscribe Vraj Iron IPO 3.46 times offer size on day 1 of bidding

Ahead of IPO, Vraj Iron and Steel pockets Rs 51 cr from anchor investors

Here's how much 30 companies plan to raise through IPOs in coming months

Nova Agritech IPO subscribed 33.82x on Day 2; NII category booked 71.19x

CtrlS to invest Rs 2,200 crore in Kolkata data centre campus in phases

Truecaller, HDFC ERGO tie up for insurance product to safeguard subscribers

No competition law violations found; complaint junked against Google India

Jaipur Rugs opens store in UK, plans to open two more int'l stores in FY25

Concorde acquires 1.6 acre land in Bengaluru for Rs 200 cr housing project

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IPOinitial public offeringsiron and steel industryNSE

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story