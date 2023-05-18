Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

The Centre on Wednesday decided to slash the FAME II subsidy on electric two-wheelers to Rs 10,000 per Kwh from the existing Rs 15,000 per Kwh. The maximum subsidy cap of 40 per cent of the ex-factory price of the vehicle has also been brought down to 15 per cent.

Leading electric scooter companies are divided on the extent to which sales will be impacted on account of the reduction of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME II) subsidy by a third on each scooter. However, many players concede that the decision will help them rejig their plans and cut costs in the next 12 months, and prepare for a world that will be without subsidy from April 2024.