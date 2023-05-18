Disney Star Network breaks IPL TV viewership records, adds 2.1 cr viewers

Disney Star Network on Thursday announced sustaining its streak of breaking viewership records for Indian Premier League (IPL) on television with 2.1 crore new viewers tuning in to watch the 'rivalry week' or Week 6 of the ongoing 2023 season.

With the additions of new viewers, the tally of total live broadcast viewership has gone up to 47.14 crore after 57 games, which is the highest in IPL history at the same stage, the company said in a media release.

The seven matches in Week 6 crossed a peak concurrency of three crore with the MI vs RCB match registering a peak concurrency of 4.7 crore, the highest for week 6. The broadcaster also witnessed a y-o-y growth of more than 44 per cent in Weekly TVR (Week 6), compared to the last edition.

The Rivalry Week was a special initiative by Disney Star to brand Week 6 of Tata IPL 2023 as a "must watch" week with key rivalries between the most popular teams and teams from the North & South.

"Disney Star is building the highly anticipated 'Race To The Playoffs', from 23rd May 2023, through a host of initiatives across live coverage, programming, and fan engagement. The league is at its competitive best with 5 teams still fighting for the remaining three Playoff spots, with Gujarat Titans already qualified," the release further said.

--IANS

ak/bsk